Charles Bediako attorney slams SEC commissioner Greg Sankey for affidavit supporting NCAA

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey finally weighed on in the controversial legal battle that has rocked the college basketball world, though the side he chose to back might surprise you.

Ahead of Friday morning’s injunction hearing in the case of Charles Bediako vs. the NCAA inside Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court, Sankey filed a legal affidavit in support of the NCAA’s opposition to the Alabama center’s request for preliminary and permanent injunctive relief after the NCAA declared him ineligible to play college basketball last month.

“I respectfully ask the Court to uphold the NCAA eligibility rules challenged in this case,” Sankey wrote, according to On3’s Pete Nakos, “which are essential to the integrity of college sports, to the educational mission they serve, and to the opportunities they provide for current and future student-athletes.”

Shortly after Sankey’s affidavit became public Thursday afternoon, Bediako’s attorney Darren Heitner slammed the SEC commissioner for the inherent inconsistency in Sankey’s argument against his client’s case for eligibility. At the root of Heitner’s point — and Bediako’s case for eligibility — are the nearly 40 cases of former foreign-born professionals that were granted NCAA eligibility in recent years.

“Greg Sankey’s emphasis on the need for consistent application of eligibility rules to avoid disruption in college sports is contradicted by the NCAA’s own recent practices,” Heitner wrote on X/Twitter. “As evidenced by multiple eligibility grants, the NCAA has waived similar rules for former professional athletes, including Thierry Darlan, Abdullah Ahmed, James Nnaji, and Fedor Zugic. These waivers demonstrate selective enforcement, undermining Sankey’s assertion that inconsistent application fuels disruption. Courts in similar cases have highlighted such inconsistencies as evidence of arbitrary decision-making.

As evidenced by multiple eligibility grants, the NCAA has waived similar rules for former professional… https://t.co/J9heRpP8JN — Darren Heitner (@heitner) February 5, 2026

“Also, Sankey’s reliance on outdated principles of amateurism and academic integration is not aligned with the current realities of college athletes and the proliferation of #NIL deals,” continued Heitner, who announced he was part of Bediako legal team on Jan. 20. “Furthermore, Sankey is a lay witness who can offer opinions based on personal knowledge, but this affidavit is littered with conclusory statements that are not tied to specific facts or data. Finally, Sankey is not only biased but has a conflict of interest while serving in the role of SEC Commissioner.”

The NCAA’s case against granting the 23-year-old Bediako eligibility stems from his decision to enter the 2023 NBA Draft following the 2022-23 college basketball season, as well as the fact that he subsequently signed multiple professional contracts with three NBA teams. That includes a two-way deal with the San Antonio Spurs in 2023 that would have made him eligible to play in the NBA if the team elevated him from the G-League.

Bediako received a temporary restraining order (TRO) on Jan. 20 that effectively deemed him eligible, as well as a subsequent 10-day extension, that allowed him to play in the Crimson Tide’s last four basketball games over the past two weeks. The 7-foot former professional re-enrolled at Alabama last month after three years in the NBA G-League with the hopes of playing out his final semester of his five-year collegiate eligibility window that began in 2021.