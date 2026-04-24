Charles Woodson promoted to defensive coordinator at Lake Nona (FL)

NFL Hall of Fame defensive back Charles Woodson has been coaching high school football as a defensive backs coach at Lake Nona High School (Fla.) where his son, Charles Woodson Jr., is a junior three-star safety.

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Now, the former Heisman Trophy winner will be building on his role at the school and has been elevated to the Lions’ defensive coordinator, Lake Nona head coach David Aubrey confirmed to Rivals on Friday afternoon.

“I think it’s a really cool deal. Charles is different than former NFL guys I’ve had on my staff in the past,” Aubrey said to Rivals on Friday. “Guys who have played on a high level always think they can coach, but coaching is a craft and Charles gets it. He’s very humble with his time and he always asks questions of me.”

Just for a Hall of Famer to ask questions of me on certain things is really cool. He comes early, stays late. It’s really cool to see from a guy of his caliber. It’s a unique situation and the kids don’t see him as a retired NFL guys. They know him as ‘Coach Wood.’”

Lake Nona is slated to compete in the FHS7v7A state championships at The Villages on Saturday, with around 35 teams scheduled to take part in the event.

Woodson knows a thing or two about defense as he’s the only defender ever to have won college football’s prestigious honor of taking home the Heisman Trophy back in 1997. A College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, the former star cornerback spent nearly two decades in the NFL at the position before retiring in 2015.

His final numbers from his playing days between the Green Bay Packers and then-Oakland Raiders was 1,120 total tackles, 65 interceptions, 155 batted away passes, 33 forced fumbles, 18 fumble recoveries, 20 sacks and 13 defensive touchdowns.

Lake Nona improved immensely last season as the Lions finished 8-4 as they now look to take the next step under the watch of Aubrey and Woodson.

The Lions will have plenty of talent back on both sides of the ball as Lake Nona features Class of 2028 quarterback Elijah Nickerson, who threw for 684 yards and five touchdowns last season on offense at Winter Park.

Lake Nona won its first playoff game in program history last year and finished as the state’s No. 143rd ranked team, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.