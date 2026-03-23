Charlotte hires Wes Miller as head coach

Charlotte is hiring Wes Miller to be its head men’s basketball coach, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Miller had been Cincinnati‘s head coach since 2021, but was fired following the 2025-26 season. Miller reportedly agreed to a 5-year deal with Charlotte.

“Wes Miller is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the game and strong ties to basketball in our state,” Charlotte athletic director Kevin White said in a statement. “Throughout this process, what stood out most was his passion, competitive energy, and clear vision for building a championship culture here at Charlotte.

“He embodies the toughness, resilience, and commitment to the total student-athlete experience that we value, and he understands the opportunity we have to build something special for our university and our city. Charlotte Basketball has a proud history and tremendous potential, and with Wes leading our program, I am confident we will return to consistently competing for conference championships and postseason appearances.”

Cincinnati posted an 18-15 record this season and a 9-9 mark against Big 12 competition. In Miller’s five seasons as UC’s head coach, the program went 100-74 overall and 41-51 in conference play.

The Bearcats never appeared in the NCAA Tournament during Miller’s tenure, but played in the NIT twice. Before coaching at Cincinnati, Miller was UNC Greensboro‘s head coach from 2011-21.

He guided the Spartans to two appearances in the Big Dance, along with three regular-season conference titles and two Southern Conference Tournament championships. For his efforts, he was named the SoCon Coach of the Year twice (2012, 2018).

Now, Miller will look to start fresh at Charlotte and return to his winning ways. Miller is replacing Aaron Fearne, who was the 49ers’ head coach for three seasons.

iCharlotte went 17-17 this season and finished tied for fifth place in the American Conference standings. Fearne logged a 47-51 record in three seasons at the helm of the program. Miller is excited to lead the program to new heights.

“I’m incredibly honored to lead the Charlotte Basketball program,” Miller said. “This is a university with tremendous momentum, a passionate city behind it, and deep basketball roots in the state of North Carolina. From the moment I began talking with Kevin White and Chancellor Gaber, it was clear there is a shared vision to build a program defined by toughness, passion, and relentless energy.

“We’re going to pour everything we have into developing our student-athletes, competing at the highest level, and building a team that our campus and this city are proud to rally around. The foundation is here for something special, and I can’t wait to get to work because Charlotte’s stock is rising.”