Chiefs' Andy Reid raves about rookie RB Emmett Johnson, compares him to LeSean McCoy

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid loves what he has seen from the team’s 2026 fifth-round draft pick Emmett Johnson. This weekend, Reid spoke to reporters about the former Nebraska running back and compared him to former NFL star LeSean McCoy.

“First of all, he’s got a good feel for things, a smart kid, good kid. He’s got that lateral quickness. We had LeSean McCoy here for a bit, and he has a little bit of that to him, where he can shift gears and still get himself up the field quickly,” Reid said, per the team’s transcript (via NFL.com). “I like the way he pass protects, I like the way he catches the football, and it looks like he can do that here.

“We’re not doing live stuff, but the catching part he does easy. Probably most of all I just like his smarts. He’s going to help on special teams, too. (special teams coordinator) Dave (Toub) has him in that up-back position on the punt team and (he’s) able to make all the calls and get guys going in the right direction.”

We’ll have more on this story shortly.