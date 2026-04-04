Chipotle Nationals: Boys and girls' finals matchups set

A pair of champions will be crowned Saturday at the Chipotle Nationals, with two teams apiece in both the boys’ and girls’ brackets advancing to the title game on Friday.

On the boys’ side, Montverde Academy (Fla.) pulled off a double-overtime 68-67 upset win over No. 1 seed Compass Prep (Ariz.) in by far the biggest upset of the tournament yet. In the other semifinal, Bella Vista Prep (Ariz.) cruised past Dynamic Prep out of Texas in an 81-62 blowout, ending the hopes of an All-Arizona final.

For Montverde, it was junior shooting guard Oneal Delancy leading the way 20 points and five rebounds. The game featured 10 ties and 13 lead changes, but Montverde was able to take a 67-64 lead in the final seconds. A free throw from point guard Javion Tyndale stretched the lead to four with 5.1 seconds to go, and a last-ditch 3-point heave from Compass could only cut the deficit to one as time ran out.

In a matchup between top-10 prospects in the 2027 class between Bella Vista and Dynamic Prep, No. 6 Marcus Spears Jr. had 16 points, 10 rebounds and a pair of assists, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a red-hot offense.

His counterpoint, Paul Osaruyi, had 12 points and six rebounds. But it was West Virginia signee and top-30 2026 recruit Miles Sadler who took over with 21 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

Bella Vista will be seeking its first-ever Chipotle Nationals title, while Montverde — which won in 2021, 2022 and 2024 — is chasing its eighth national championship and first under new head coach Steve Turner.

DME Academy, Bullis School to meet in girls’ championship game

In the girls’ bracket, Bullis School (Md.) secured its second blowout victory in as many days with a 74-56 romp over Westtown (Pa.). Fordham commit Anora Nwude led Bullis with a game-high 26 points while star junior Ivanna Wilson Manyacka — the No. 2 recruit in the 2027 class — contributed 15 points and 12 rebounds.

As Bullis seeks its first title, it will have to get past DME Academy (Fla.), another first-time finalist. Sara Okeke, a USC signee via Spain, led DME with 22 points and hit 11 of her 16 attempts as the Lakers pulled away late for a 60-50 win.

About the Chipotle Nationals

“The National High School Invitational (NHSI) was created in 2009 by Paragon Marketing Group to provide a platform for the top, nationally ranked high school basketball teams in the country to compete against one another in a season-ending tournament. Over the course of fifteen-years, this event (previously titled DICK’S Nationals and GEICO Nationals, taking place in DC, NYC, FL) has crowned the best high school basketball teams in the country. In 2024, the event moved to IN and became the Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals.”