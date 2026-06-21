Chris Buescher shares why he signed contract extenstion with RFK Racing: 'There's lots of reasons'

Chris Buescher has enjoyed what he has done with RFK Racing, and that played a role in his signing of a contract extension with the team. While speaking to reporters ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series road-course race in San Diego on Sunday, Buescher was asked why he signed a new deal with RFK when other teams had expressed interest in him.

“There’s lots of reasons,” Chris Buescher said, per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. “There’s a lot of reasons I have that have been formed from 15 years ago. …I feel like from a performance standpoint, we’re in a good spot, but we have to be a little better yet. I think we can get there.”

Buescher then discussed his team being in the top 10 consistently in races that have mile-and-a-half tracks. He believes that they can be better because of the “really talented people” in the organization.

“We have a new Ford coming next year,” Buescher added. “…Some of it’s history and having that appreciation and feeling like you have a home. The other part of it is really feeling like the competition level is right there on the cusp of truly being great.”

Chris Buescher has a strong relationship with RFK Racing

RFK announced on June 16 that Buescher signed a multi-year contract extension. It was not a big surprise since Buescher has been part of RFK for the last 17 years.

At that time, Buescher was a teenager working in the race shop. In 2009, Buescher joined RFK’s driver development program and worked his way up the ladder. In 2012, Buescher won the ARCA championship, and he followed that up with an Xfinity Series (now O’Reilly Auto Parts Series) title in 2015.

Buescher began his NASCAR Cup Series career as a full-time driver in 2016. He was with Front Row Motorsports at the time and then moved to JTG Daugherty Racing before joining RFK in 2020. Buescher had a breakout season in 2023, winning three races in a five-race span and finishing seventh in the final standings.

This year, Buescher is showing he can compete for a Cup Series title. He started the year with a P7 finish at Daytona and went on to record seven top-10 finishes in the next 15 races. He is currently seventh in the NASCAR Chase Standings.