Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo defends Brendan Sorsby from Black Sox comparisons, accuses Georgia of hypocritical response

ESPN’s Chris “Mad Dog” Russo has witnessed all the vitriol being launched at Texas Tech and Brendan Sorsby in the wake of Monday’s ruling reversing the NCAA’s permanent eligibility ban against the Red Raiders quarterback. And, quite frankly, the perpetually indignant radio host has had enough of it.

Especially with regard to the hyperbolic language being used in connection with the controversial injunction, which allows Sorsby to play out the 2026 college football season once he serves a court-mandated two-game suspension against Abilene Christian and Oregon State to open the year.

During First Take‘s weekly “What are you MAD about?” segment Wednesday on ESPN, Russo unleashed an epic rant addressing his annoyance with the “hypocrisy” coming from collegiate powerbrokers following Monday’s Sorsby ruling. While acknowledging Sorsby’s admitted sports gambling, including instances of betting on his own team while a member of the Indiana football program in 2022, were wrong, Russo directly called out the reactions of several prominent SEC athletic directors.

Florida AD Scott Stricklin likened Sorsby’s gambling to the infamous “Black Sox Scandal” of 1919 in a conversation with ESPN, while Georgia AD Josh Brooks issued an internal memo banning Bulldogs athletic programs from scheduling Texas Tech moving forward. Russo blasted both reactions Wednesday.

“Now everybody in the Big 12 and everybody in college football is aghast. These presidents and commissioners (are like), ‘How can we do this (to) the integrity of the game?’ Bringing up the 1919 Black Sox scandal?” Russo said on Wednesday’s First Take. “… These athletic directors (saying) this is worse than the 1919 Black Sox scandal? No, it’s not! … (And) how about the Georgia athletic director (saying) we’re never going to play Texas Tech in sports again! Hold up now, the Georgia athletic director (who has had) 30 violations of their (football) athletes going 125 mph on roads with fatalities – with fatalities! Including Jalen Carter! And he’s sitting there giving me this how-do-you-do speech about Texas Tech?!

“Take care of your own shop first before you start screaming about Texas Tech and whether some kid can play quarterback because he bet on Indiana to win a football game five years ago!”

Of course, Georgia‘s football program has dealt with its own troubling headlines in recent years. The Bulldogs have experienced at least 30 arrests for driving offenses since the fatal Jan. 2023 crash that took the lives of offensive lineman Devin Willock and program staffer Chandler LeCroy. Former Georgia lineman and current Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Carter received 12 months probation after pleading no contest to reckless driving and street racing in the incident.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution released a report in July 2024 revealing Georgia football players were involved in 24 driving-related incidents since Jan. 2023, and there have been at least six more driving arrests since that report. The latest incident was the May 8 arrest of Bulldogs safety Ja’Marley Riddle on charges of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor speeding for driving 95 mph on I-95.

Sorsby admitted to placing thousands of bets totaling more than $90,000 over a four-year period between 2022-26 in a stipulation of facts in the case. That involved “at least 2,900 bets” during two years at Indiana, including approximately 40 wagers totaling around $850 placed on Hoosiers football games as a freshman reserve in 2022.