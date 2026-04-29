Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo eviscerates NCAA Tournament expansion to 76 teams

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo eviscerated the expansion of the NCAA Tournament to 76 teams and said enough is enough already. He claimed it will continue to devalue the regular season in college basketball, echoing expansion of playoffs in other sports.

The NCAA Tournament will go from 68 to 76 teams next season, expanding the “First Four” format to 24 teams to play into a bracket already featuring 52 teams. Thus, you get your traditional 64 after that.

“I can’t stand the de-emphasis of these regular seasons in sports. Let’s put more playoff teams in, you know, even baseball with the extra wild card. Football. Next thing you know, an eight and nine team makes the playoffs. What the NCAA is going to do with this expansion of the NCAA Tournament is absolutely absurd,” Russo said on First Take. “I don’t want to see Indiana, Oklahoma and Auburn go 6-12 in their conference and they get a bid, and now we’re going to go to 76 teams? And by the way folks, they’re not taking Miami of Ohio, okay? They’re not taking Timmy Russo’s Northern Arizona team, and they’re not taking Loyola-Marymount if your kid goes there. They are not taking these teams.

“What they’re going to do is they’re going to take the 13th team out of the Big Ten. They’re going to take the 11th team out of the SEC because those powerful conferences carry all the weight and they don’t like the fact that these coaches get on the griddle because they’re annoyed that they go 5-15 in the league and somehow they don’t get a bid.”

NCAA Tournament expansion draws criticism from ‘Mad Dog’

Russo has a point that Power Four coaches continually pump up the strength of their respective leagues. The SEC and Big Ten are prime examples considering they have 16 and 18 teams, respectively, and claim the strength of schedule is higher than most, thus they should be given more bids to the NCAA Tournament.

In Russo’s arguments, the mid-majors will be more on the outside of the NCAA Tournament moving forward. More spots give more reason for Power Four teams to argue to get into the dance.

“You got to earn it a little bit,” Russo said. “You got to go at least .500 in your league and to take more teams into the NCAA Tournament, and by the way, we have enough fun with the Thursday and Friday. Now we’re gonna (bring) 24 (teams) on Tuesday and Wednesday in 9000 sites?

“You’re gonna ruin it. You like a piece of steak? I don’t like two pieces of steak. You like a pepperoni pie? I don’t have to have a pepperoni pie and a sausage pie. A little is nice. Gee whiz. They screwed that up like you wouldn’t believe.”