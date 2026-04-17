Virginia baseball coach Chris Pollard was ejected from UVA’s matchup vs. Clemson on Thursday night following a bizarre string of events in the bottom of the sixth inning. Pollard appeared to be arguing that an infield fly rule was called after the fact following a muffed pop up near home plate.

Pollard approached the official and things quickly became heated. It wasn’t too long after that Pollard was shown the door by the home plate umpire in a three-run game.

Chris Pollard has been tossed after umpires retroactively called a dropped pop up an infield fly. Brutal.



Pollard is on the rules committee… I think he knows the rules. pic.twitter.com/PIYZnxX4lJ — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) April 17, 2026

Virginia third baseman RJ Holmes popped up high to home plate, but Clemson catcher Jacob Jarrell missed the catch in foul territory. Both runners advanced, but Holmes was ruled out at first after a quick discussion between officials — before Pollard interjected.

The play was officially ruled a pop up, E2 with the runners on first and second base advancing. The runner was called out at first base and the inning continued with two outs for UVA’s batters.

However, the infield fly rule wasn’t signaled at first. This kept the play going until Virginia fielded the ball, and the delayed call appeared to set Pollard off.

Despite losing their head coach for the final three innings, Virginia held strong to series opener 6-4. AJ Gracia, Joe Tiroly and Harrison Didawick each recorded two hits on the day.

On the mound, Henry Zatkowski (6-0, 4.25 ERA) was impressive logging 7.0 innings of work that included 10 strikeouts across a 100-pitch effort. He gave up five hits and three runs, earning the victory during a quality start.

The victory improved UVA to 27-12 on the season and will look to earn the series win on Friday in game two. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET live on ACCNX as Chris Pollard returns to the dugout for the Cavaliers. Both teams will round out the series on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.