Cincinnati guard Jizzle James has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

James made 23 appearances and 21 starts for the Bearcats this past season. The 6-foot-3 standout averaged 10.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 29.9 minutes per game. James shot 44.0% from the field and 44.2% from beyond the arc.

As a sophomore in the 2024-25 season, James averaged a career-high 12.7 points per game. For his efforts, he was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection. Over the course of three seasons at Cincinnati, James amassed 95 appearances and 58 starts.

James played high school basketball at Olympia (FL), where he was a four-star recruit. He was the No. 72 overall player and No. 16 point guard in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

After firing Wes Miller in March, Cincinnati hired Jerrod Calhoun to be its next head coach. Calhoun was Utah State‘s head coach for the past two seasons. He led the Aggies to a combined 55-15 overall record and back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.

Utah State advanced to the Round of 32 this past season after defeating Villanova in the first round of the tournament. Now, Calhoun hopes to bring his winning tradition to Cincinnati.

“The University of Cincinnati deserves a winner in men’s basketball,” Calhoun said at his introductory press conference. “This city deserves to be rocking and rolling again. People need to fear us in the state of Ohio.

“It’s the best basketball job in the state of Ohio. I think it truly is. Our players will understand what it means to put the Bearcat uniform on. One thing is going to be certain: when they put the Bearcat uniform on, they’re going to make this city proud.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.