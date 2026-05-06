Cincinnati lands Georgia Tech transfer guard Akai Fleming

Georgia Tech transfer guard Akai Fleming has committed to Cincinnati, he told On3.

The 6-foot-4 freshman averaged 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game this season. He shot 37.3% from the field and 32.9% from three-point range.

In his final game of the season, Fleming scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds in a loss to Clemson in the ACC Tournament.

Coming out of high school, the Marietta, Georgia native was a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 87 overall player the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Fleming becomes Cincinnati’s 11th addition via the NCAA transfer portal for new head coach Jerrod Calhoun, who arrives after a successful two year stint at Utah State, guiding them to a 55-15 overall record and consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.