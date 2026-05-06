Cincinnati lands Georgia Tech transfer guard Akai Fleming
Georgia Tech transfer guard Akai Fleming has committed to Cincinnati, he told On3.
The 6-foot-4 freshman averaged 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game this season. He shot 37.3% from the field and 32.9% from three-point range.
In his final game of the season, Fleming scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds in a loss to Clemson in the ACC Tournament.
- 1
Updated 2026 College Football Playoff and bowl projections
- 2
CJ Carr opens up on Notre Dame career, late brother's impact
- 3
Inside the biggest spenders of college basketball transfer portal
- 4New
Recruiting intel: Clemson, Florida, more have momentum
- 5
Narduzzi: Bowls dying, fans will be 'bored' without 24-team CFP
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Coming out of high school, the Marietta, Georgia native was a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 87 overall player the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.
Fleming becomes Cincinnati’s 11th addition via the NCAA transfer portal for new head coach Jerrod Calhoun, who arrives after a successful two year stint at Utah State, guiding them to a 55-15 overall record and consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.
To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.