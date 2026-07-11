Cincinnati Reds select Alabama SS Justin Lebron in 2026 MLB Draft

Justin Lebron’s stellar career at Alabama has officially led him to his next chapter. The Cincinnati Reds selected the Crimson Tide shortstop in the 2026 MLB Draft, adding one of college baseball’s most dynamic all-around talents to their organization.

Lebron entered the spring as a legitimate contender to be the No. 1 overall pick before ultimately hearing his name called as one of the top selections in this year’s draft. Few players in college baseball possessed the impressive blend of athleticism, power and defensive ability that Lebron showcased during his two seasons in Tuscaloosa.

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Although his draft stock cooled slightly during portions of the spring, scouts never questioned the physical tools that made him one of the most coveted prospects in the country.

Lebron started all 61 games for Alabama during the 2026 campaign, batting .277 with a .386 on-base percentage and a .534 slugging percentage. He blasted 16 home runs, drove in 48 runs and stole an eye-popping 42 bases, leading the Crimson Tide in both home runs and stolen bases while impacting the game in virtually every facet.

According to MLB.com’s scouting report, Lebron’s only consistent question entering the draft centered around his tendency to chase pitches outside the strike zone, particularly breaking balls. Even with that flaw, evaluators believe he has made significant strides with his approach and two-strike plan, giving him the potential to become an above-average hitter at the professional level.

The rest of his profile leaves little doubt about his upside. MLB.com praised Lebron’s well-above-average raw power after adding strength and bat speed during his time at Alabama. Scouts also pointed to his ability to consistently drive the baseball in the air while projecting continued offensive growth as he matures.

Defensively, Lebron is viewed as one of the premier shortstops in the draft class. Despite what MLB.com described as an “uncharacteristically erratic spring,” evaluators continue to view him as a plus defender with exceptional range, quick reactions and one of the strongest infield arms available.

His athleticism also translates on the bases, where his speed helped make him one of the nation’s most dangerous base stealers. Not too shabby.

Moreover, Lebron arrived at Alabama after going undrafted out of high school despite attracting professional interest in a loaded 2023 Florida shortstop class. Two years later, he leaves Tuscaloosa as one of the highest-drafted players in program history and one of the most complete prospects in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Now, Lebron begins his professional career, bringing the rare combination of power, speed, defensive versatility and athleticism that organizations covet. If his offensive approach continues to develop, many evaluators believe the Alabama standout has the ceiling to become an All-Star at the next level.