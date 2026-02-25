Cincinnati releases statement on lawsuit against former QB Brendan Sorsby

Cincinnati has released a statement regarding its decision to file a lawsuit against former quarterback Brendan Sorsby. The school argued he is due to pay a $1 million buyout after transferring to Texas Tech.

UC argued Sorsby signed an 18-month NIL deal with the school in July 2025 and said transferring would constitute a breach of contract, according to court records. He entered the transfer portal Jan. 2 when the window opened and officially signed with Texas Tech Jan. 5.

In its statement to The Athletic, Cincinnati said Sorsby had a “lucrative” agreement in place with the school. As part of the agreement, UC argued it was due liquidated damages within 30 days, which is why it’s looking to enforce the terms.

“Cincinnati athletics is proud to partner with its student-athletes and honors the contractual commitments it makes to them,” the statement read. “We expect student-athletes and their representatives to do the same. In his lucrative NIL agreement with Cincinnati athletics, Brendan Sorsby committed to stay and play for two seasons as a proud Bearcat representative. He also agreed that if he left the university before that time, he would pay the university a specific amount for the substantial harm that his breach would cause.

“Cincinnati athletics intends to enforce that contractual agreement. As stewards of the university’s resources, the athletics department has a duty to do so. We thank Brendan for his time at Cincinnati and wish him success in the future.”

Per terms of Sorsby’s agreement with Cincinnati, according to the lawsuit, transferring “would constitute a breach of [Sorsby’s] obligations to the University” if he did so during the deal’s term. The agreement was due to expire Dec. 15, 2026, though the two sides had the opportunity to negotiate “exclusively and in good faith, prior to the end of the Term, to enter into a renewed agreement for the University to continue to license [Sorsby’s] NIL rights.”

In the suit, UC argued Sorsby is capable of paying the $1 million figure after signing his deal at Texas Tech. On3 previously reported the deal is worth around $5 million, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in college football this season. Cincinnati and Texas Tech are set to square off Oct. 24 at Nippert Stadium.

Sorsby spent two years at Cincinnati after arriving from Indiana. Across 12 games this past season, he completed 61.6% of his passes for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns, to five interceptions, while rushing for nine touchdowns. That came after he threw for 2,813 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2024, along with nine rushing scores, in his first season with the program.