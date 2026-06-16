Cincinnati's Scott Satterfield breaks silence on Brendan Sorsby saga, reacts to NFL decision

Amid all the visceral reactions that followed last week’s injunction ruling granting Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby eligibility to play in the upcoming 2026 college football season, one important voice remained eerily silent — Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield. Sorsby famously hit the transfer portal in January and signed with the Red Raiders for $5 million following two seasons leading the Bearcats.

But, after Sorsby’s decision Monday night to enter the NFL and give up his legal fight with the NCAA, Satterfield addressed the controversial saga Tuesday and wished his former quarterback “nothing but the best” in the NFL. Sorsby is expected to formally withdraw his legal challenge against the NCAA later Tuesday, which would make him ineligible to play college football and thus qualify for the NFL’s supplemental draft, which is expected to be held in late July.

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“I just wish Brendan the best in his future endeavors, and it certainly looks like now he’s going to the NFL, so I wish him nothing but the best as he heads that route,” Satterfield said Tuesday, via Bearcat Journal’s Keegan Nickoson. “It certainly has been a wild ride over the last month or so, and I think my comment would be: ‘I’m pulling for Brendan in his future endeavors in football.’”

Satterfield spoke to reporters Tuesday morning inside TQL Stadium for the announcement of next season’s Sept. 19 game vs. Miami of Ohio being played inside the home of FC Cincinnati.

Sorsby announced his intention to part ways with Texas Tech late Monday, one week after a retired Texas state judge granted him a temporary injunction that restored his collegiate eligibility after the NCAA declared him ineligible for notorious sports gambling. The 22-year-old Sorsby admitted placing thousands of bets totaling more than $90,000 over a four-year period between 2022-26, including more than 40 wagers on Indiana football games in 2022 when he was a freshman reserve with the Hoosiers. Those betting activities carried over to his time at Cincinnati, which was reportedly notified of Sorsby’s gambling proclivities in Aug. 2025, according to USA Today’s Matt Hayes.

Satterfield called Sorsby’s decision to wave the white flag in his eligibility fight versus the NCAA and apply for the NFL supplemental draft “the best (decision) for college athletics” following a week of hand-wringing from all across the college football world. Last week’s injunction ruling set off a firestorm of visceral reactions, especially within the Big 12, where rival athletic directors were pressuring the league to impose harsh sanctions on Texas Tech if it elected to play Sorsby during the 2026 college football season.

And now, as Sorsby turns his attention toward the NFL, Satterfield is confident teams will be clamoring to draft the former Tech and Cincinnati quarterback, especially given the interest he’s received previously.

“I certainly expect there to be takers. I think even before all this stuff hit, we had 32 (NFL) teams that came to our campus and a lot of them were acquiring about him at that point,” Satterfield said of Sorsby. “And he could’ve come out and potentially been a first-round draft pick (in 2026). So, there’s going to certainly be teams that are very interested in him.

“He’s very talented, has great size, can run, can throw. I think if you just look at the history of the NFL, there’s guys that have made mistakes and (teams) have still taken chances on them,” Satterfield added. “So I feel like he’ll certainly learn from this and grow, and somebody will give him an opportunity.”

Sorsby threw for a combined 5,613 yards and 45 touchdowns on 62.9% passing between 2024-25 at Cincinnati, to go along with 1,027 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground, before hitting the transfer portal this past offseason and transferring to Texas Tech.