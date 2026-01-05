Former Cincinnati redshirt junior quarterback Brendan Sorsby has committed to transfer to Big 12 rival Texas Tech out of the portal. Sorsby, a former Indiana transfer, will have one season of collegiate eligibility remaining and would replace graduating Red Raiders QB Behren Morton.

Sorsby is currently the No. 4 overall player and third-ranked quarterback in the 2026 transfer portal class, according to the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Player Rankings. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Sorsby joins a Red Raiders squad looking to build off a 2025 season in which No. 4 Texas Tech (12-1) won its first-ever outright Big 12 championship and punched its ticket to the College Football Playoffs.

“Viewed as one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the transfer portal, Texas Tech is the school to watch early on for Brendan Sorsby,” On3‘s Pete Nakos wrote Dec. 18. “He’s also expected to evaluate the NFL draft, and Indiana and Tennessee are other schools to know.”

Sorsby finished the 2025 season tied for 10th in the FBS with 27 passing touchdowns to just five interceptions to go along with 2,800 yards on 61.6-percent passing in 12 games for Cincinnati. That matches up well with his 2024 production for the Bearcats, when he threw for 2,813 yards on 64-percent passing and 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions. Sorsby previously spent two seasons at Indiana (2022-23), where he threw for a combined 1,595 yards and 15 touchdowns to six interceptions in 11 total games in Bloomington.

Given the wealth of big-name Power Four programs seeking a starting-caliber quarterback this offseason, Sorsby is among a select few that are expected to command top-dollar on the portal market. That number could tip the scales at $5 million, according to ESPN insider Pete Thamel.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel: ‘Tip-top’ of transfer portal quarterback market could reach $5 million

After Duke quarterback Darian Mensah reportedly netted a $4 million deal as one of the highest-paid players in the country this past season, as Nakos previously reported, this year’s top-tier QBs are expected to exceed that figure, per Thamel.

“This market looks robust already, guys. … I made some calls today. Sources told me the tip-top of this quarterback market, financially, could reach $5 million for one season,” Thamel said Dec. 19 on ESPN’s College GameDay. “Look, it’s supply and demand. You have all those guys. Sorsby’s been linked early to Texas Tech. (Former Nebraska QB) Dylan Raiola, there’s some smoke to Louisville, although maybe a playoff team jumps in late there. There’s been early links between Indiana and (former TCU QB Josh) Hoover, assuming that (Fernando) Mendoza goes pro.

“Look, this is what’s going to drive the market. Oregon may lose Dante Moore, Miami will be in the quarterback market, so will LSU. So when you really take a look at what’s going to drive this quarterback market, it’s going to be the most expensive in the history of college football.”

— On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report.