CJ Carr reveals how Tommy Rees helped land Notre Dame commitment over Michigan despite family ties

As CJ Carr went through the recruiting process, Michigan quickly became a team to watch. Both his parents went to UM and his grandfather, the great Lloyd Carr, led the Wolverines to a national championship as head coach.

However, Carr did not end up in Ann Arbor despite those family ties. He eventually committed to Notre Dame as a key signing for Marcus Freeman – and it turns out former Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees played a pivotal role in the Saline (Mich.) product’s decision.

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Carr told Rich Eisen he visited multiple schools, but Notre Dame wasn’t necessarily in the mix until Freeman took over as head coach. He also built a connection with Rees, who made a lasting impression. All the while, Carr said Michigan’s pursuit wasn’t as strong as Notre Dame’s, and the Irish won out. In fact, he thought the Wolverines were banking on the family connection.

“Throughout the recruiting process, Michigan, they didn’t really recruit me,” Carr said on The Rich Eisen Show. “From my perspective, at least, it felt like they thought I was just going to go to Michigan because of my family, which is understandable. But Tommy Rees came in with the approach that, until I say no to him, he’s going to recruit me as hard as he can. He’s going to be in the school and he’s going to show Notre Dame’s love and want for me. That meant a lot to me throughout the process.

“Eventually, I visited four or five times there and I said, This is the place for me. This is home. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,’ and made that decision.”

Even after Rees left Notre Dame to become Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2023, CJ Carr maintained his commitment to the Irish. Upon his arrival in 2024, he stayed on the sidelines as scout team quarterback while the Fighting Irish made a run to the national championship game. All the while, he learned Mike Denbrock’s scheme.

Entering his redshirt freshman season in 2025, he beat out Kenny Minchey for the starting quarterback job and continued to progress throughout the year. Carr completed 66.6% of his passes for 2,741 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2025 as the Fighting Irish won 10 straight games to end the year.

Back for his second go-round as the starter, the hype train is off and running. Carr is considered an early contender for the Heisman Trophy and notably stood out at the Manning Passing Academy last month, as well.