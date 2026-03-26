CJ Cox injury update: Purdue makes final decision on status vs. Texas

Purdue guard CJ Cox is listed as a starter for Thursday’s Sweet 16 game against Texas. He left the Round of 32 matchup against Miami due to a leg injury.

Cox’s status was in question for the game after his departure over the weekend. He immediately headed toward the Purdue locker room for further evaluation after going down with the injury and did not return as the Boilermakers got the victory.

However, Cox sounded optimistic on Wednesday about his chances of playing against Texas. He said he had an MRI that came back “pretty good.”

“Obviously scared if I’d torn something, because then I’m out for a long time,” Cox told reporters Wednesday. “But thankfully I didn’t. Still sucks, but taking it one step at a time.”

Cox has started all 37 games for Purdue this season and is averaging 8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists this season. He is also shooting 45.5% from the field, including 38.4% from three-point territory.

While speaking Wednesday, Cox expressed confidence in his teammates if he was not able to go. Now, it he’ll not only suit up, but also get the start as Purdue looks to secure a spot in the Elite Eight.

“I feel like I help the team a lot on defense and also on offense,” Cox said. “But even if I didn’t play in the game I’d feel like this team’s capable of beating anyone in the country. So I’m not really worried.”

As for his approach to his recovery, Cox said he wanted to avoid getting too far ahead of himself. He trusted the training staff and wanted to avoid pushing too much despite what’s at stake Thursday night in San Jose.

“Just taking it one day at a time, continue to rehab and just see how it is,” Cox said. “Not jumping in too fast but just seeing what Chad (Young) thinks and what the staff thinks. I definitely want to help this team win the game, but if I’m not ready to go then it is what it is.”

Despite losing CJ Cox, Purdue still came away with a 79-69 win over Miami despite some pushes from the Hurricanes throughout the contest. That set up Thursday’s Sweet Sixteen matchup against Texas in the West Region semifinal.