CJ Cox shoots down Purdue's losing streak with 29 at Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — CJ Cox was the spark Purdue needed.

The sophomore guard erased Purdue’s two game losing streak by pouring in 27 points, including a go-ahead three-pointer – his fifth – with 49 seconds left, leading to a 70-66 Purdue win at Northwestern.

After a lackluster first half, the Boilermakers erupted offensively after halftime, shooting 64 percent in the final 20 minutes or so, weathering Nick Martinelli’s 28-point game.

Purdue committed eight first-half turnovers and Martinelli scored seven points in the final two minutes of the first half, as the Wildcats led 34-25 at the break.