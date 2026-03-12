Clemson denies multiple FOIA requests into Ole Miss, Luke Ferrelli tampering allegations

After publicly accusing Ole Miss of “blatant tampering” during a Jan. 23 press conference, Clemson has reportedly denied multiple media inquiries to provide further transparency into those staggering allegations.

In the unprecedented move, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney cited specific evidence to back up allegations that the Rebels tampered with transfer signee Luke Ferrelli before his Jan. 22 portal flip, including text messages first-year head coach Pete Golding allegedly sent Ferrelli while the ex-Cal linebacker was attending class at Clemson.

Two months later, The Athletic‘s Matt Baker and Post and Courier beat writer Jon Blau both revealed each had Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests related to Swinney’s public accusations of clear NCAA recruiting violations committed by Ole Miss denied by the university, citing the privacy rights of Ferrelli, who is now enrolled in Oxford. The school specifically pointed to the Federal Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) of 1974, which protects student records and educational information.

“I sent a public records request to Clemson for, essentially, the receipts to [Swinney’s allegations], plus any communication between Clemson and Ole Miss, the NCAA or CSC related to these allegations,” Baker posted Thursday morning on X/Twitter. “Clemson denied my request citing FERPA and state law about ‘information of a personal nature.'”

Blau even provided a screenshot of the rejection email he received from his FOIA request filed just four days after Swinney’s public accusations. Check it out below:

Swinney’s Jan. 23 indictment even prompted the NCAA to open an investigation into Ole Miss’ portal activities, which has spiraled to involve other FBS programs, including Fresno State.

During a nearly 20-minute monologue, Swinney laid out a detailed timeline of Ole Miss’ illegal recruiting tactics, including Ferrelli admitting to repeated contact with Golding. Ferrelli, who originally committed to Clemson on Jan. 6 and signed a financial aid agreement the next day, even provided a Jan. 14 text message in which Golding allegedly asked: “I know you’re signed. What’s the buyout?”

According to Swinney, Ferrelli even told Tigers general manager Jordan Sorrells he’d also spoken to Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart. Two days later, Ferrelli was in the Clemson compliance office requesting to re-enter the transfer portal, which he formally did Jan. 22, the final day of the NCAA’s two-week portal window.

“There’s tampering. And then, there’s blatant tampering,” Swinney said Feb. 23. “Tampering 101 is when you’re talking to kids who aren’t in the portal, Tampering 201 is when you’ve already negotiated the deal with the kids not in the portal.

“Tampering 301 is when you’ve got a kid who’s going in the portal to sign somewhere, move there, going to classes and you’re texting them while they’re in class. That’s like a whole ‘nother level of tampering.”