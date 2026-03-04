Clock malfunctions cause 20-minute delay in Alabama-Georgia

Pace was expected Tuesday night in Athens. Alabama and Georgia are two of the quickest-moving teams in college basketball, looking to score points in a hurry. Not much should be able to slow them down, especially opposing defenses. But their match was found late in the second half.

Clock malfunctions popped up inside Stegman Coliseum just after the under-eight media timeout. A delay took place, with both teams waiting on the sideline. And despite getting play going again, another issue popped up. This occurred multiple times, turning the game into a stop-start affair.

In total, around 20 minutes of delay took place before getting back into the rhythm of the game. Some unusual tactics will be used down the stretch too. Since the clock is shut off, the PA announcer will notify teams of where the shot clock stands. His first notice will come with 15 seconds, followed by 10, before saying “five” and counting down from there.