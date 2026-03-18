Coach K backs Sean Miller's reaction after Texas assistant rushes court late vs. NC State

Texas capped the first night of the 2026 NCAA Tournament in style when Tramon Mark drained a thrilling last-second jumper to clinch Tuesday night’s 68-66 win over NC State in their First Four play-in game from Dayton. But it was what happened immediately after Mark’s game-winner that put the “madness” in March Madness.

As soon as Mark’s 19-foot jumper dropped through the net, Texas assistant Ryan Anderson bolted onto the court to celebrate, making it to the free throw line before quickly reversing course and returning to the Longhorns bench. Of course, with roughly 1.1 seconds still on the game clock, Anderson’s excitement could’ve resulted in a technical violation against Texas, and given NC State an opportunity to send the game to overtime it without ever having to take a shot.

That didn’t happen because the Wolfpack raced across halfcourt and quickly called a timeout to draw up one final play. But the immediate and visceral reaction from first-year Longhorns coach Sean Miller, who practically had to be physically restrained from confronting his former Arizona player, didn’t hurt either.

Check out the chaotic scene below courtesy of a fan in the Dayton stands:

Sean Miller came inches away from ending Ryan Anderson last night 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lfBuEE00uL — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) March 18, 2026

And while Miller’s extreme reaction may not have been suitable for most work environments, it was well received among his coaching peers, including legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

“What happened when that (Texas) assistant ran on the floor, man, I would’ve done what Sean Miller did – Sean Miller just went crazy on him,” Coach K said Wednesday afternoon during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “… The thing is, the assistants are supposed to be ready to make sure the players don’t come out (on the floor), so if the assistant comes out, what the hell is going on, man?! But Sean’s terrific, and how he reacted, I think, was exactly the way you should’ve reacted.”

Of course, that wasn’t the only interesting thing that happened Tuesday night.

Strange call confuses viewers, broadcast during NC State-Texas

A controversial call confused viewers during a crucial stretch of a play-in game between NC State and Texas. Texas won a challenge but lost possession of the ball in an odd twist.

The play in question occurred after a 3-point attempt came off the iron. Texas’ Camden Heide contested NC State’s Darrion Williams for the rebound. The ball appeared to briefly hit Heide, then come off Williams’ fingertips and out of bounds. As the game broadcast went to commercial break, the announcers seemed to think the call should clearly be Texas ball.

“I think the ball goes to Texas, but I want to tell you this,” Dick Vitale said. “Be a little bit scared making that (challenge call) because you lose a timeout.”

Following a review, the Longhorns won their challenge but lost possession. Essentially, officials ruled that it was very briefly a held ball before the ball was fumbled out of bounds. Texas’ challenge helped the officials correct that part of the sequence.

From there, NC State was then awarded the ball because it had the possession arrow. A confusing ruling, to be sure.

“Yeah, I don’t understand that,” Charles Barkley said.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report