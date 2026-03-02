Kim Mulkey and Dawn Staley were listed among Hail Mary-type candidates for the Rutgers women’s basketball head coaching job. AD Kelli Zinn announced the firing of Coquese Washington Monday after four seasons.

During her first year on the job Zinn, who came over from LSU, has made a massive impact on Rutgers’ NIL efforts. Now, she’ll be in the middle of her first high profile coaching search.

NJ Advance Media’s Brian Fonseca suggested Mulkey and Staley as candidates that would take a prayer and then some., but that call should still be made. Especially in the case of Mulkey, who has a prior relationship with Zinn and current Rutgers president William F. Tate, who also came over from LSU.

As Fonseca wrote, it would take a “miracle,” to pry Mulkey away from LSU, where she recently won a national championship and won three at Baylor. Mulkey is was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and currently holds a 772-128 record in her head coaching career.

The reason for the Rutgers-Staley connection? Staley’s relationship with former coach C. Vivian Stringer, a Hall of Famer herself. Stringer went 1,055-426 in her coaching career, including 535 wins at Rutgers and an NCAA Runner-up finish in 2007 and Final Four finish in 2000. BUt like Mulkey, Rutgers landing another icon like South Carolina’s Staley would take a miracle.

Within Rutgers’ circles, fans and others alike are fans of Michigan head coach Kim Barnes Arico. Being a Long Island native, it could be a natural fit, but Rutgers would have to compete in the resource battle.

“Rutgers women’s basketball has a proud and storied history of success and there is no reason why our program cannot return to its place among the nation’s elite,” Zinn said in a release announcing the firing of Washington. “We have invested in women’s basketball in many ways, we compete in the best athletic conference in the country, and we are supported by passionate fans and loyal donors. I am confident we will find the right coach who can elevate this program to where it belongs. I want to thank Coquese for her service to Rutgers and wish her the best.”

Washington went 42-84 overall at Rutgers and 11-61 in Big Ten play over four seasons. It was her second head coaching job after previously coaching at Penn State.