Coastal Carolina pitcher Cameron Flukey enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Coastal Carolina right-hander Cameron Flukey has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. He enters with a do-not-contact tag.

Flukey missed most of the 2026 season due to injury, starting just seven games and finishing 0-2 with a 4.13 ERA. He entered the year as a likely first-round pick in the MLB Draft, but was hampered by a rib injury that limited his effectiveness. He was the Chanticleers’ opening day starter against Fairfield, tossing 5.2 innings while allowing two runs on five hits, striking out seven and walking one on 74 pitches.

But he only pitched 19 innings the rest of the year, striking a big blow to Coastal Carolina’s staff. The Chanticleers ended the year with a disappointing 37-23 finish before dropping each of its two games in the NCAA Regional in Tallahassee.

Manager Kevin Schnall, who led the team to a 56-13 record in 2025, departed for the open job at South Carolina after the season. That has led to a significant exodus from the program, with six players already committed to play for Schall and the Gamecocks.

Flukey is expected to be one of the top arms to the portal this summer, despite his injury in the spring. In 18 appearances and 101.2 innings pitched in 2025, he had a 3.19 ERA, striking out 118 batters compared to just 24 walks. He was one of the key pieces in Coastal Carolina’s surprise run to the College World Series and posted a 3.27 ERA and 25 strikeouts over 22 innings in the postseason.

As a freshman for Coastal Carolina in 2024, Flukey appeared in 19 games (making ten starts) and went 3-3 with a 5.73 ERA and 83 strikeouts over 55 innings.

On3 is tracking every notable college baseball transfer portal move, from power conference pitchers moving to mid-major hitters jumping to the Power 4. This tracker is updated regularly throughout the calendar year.



