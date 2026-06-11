Coastal Carolina set to hire Chris Lemonis as next baseball head coach

Coastal Carolina baseball is set to hire former Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis as its next head coach, sources tell On3. The Chanticleers moved quickly to fill the vacancy in the wake of Kevin Schnall leaving for South Carolina earlier this week.

Lemonis was at the top of athletic director Chance Miller’s shortlist from the start of the search. The former Mississippi State head coach grew up in Myrtle Beach and wanted to return home to coach at Coastal.

Lemonis led the Bulldogs to their first national championship in 2021, but was fired midway through the 2025 season. He closed his tenure in Starkville with a 232–135 record and two appearances in Omaha. With Coastal committed to funding baseball at a high level, the fit makes sense. Lemonis also took Indiana to three NCAA tournament appearances.

The fastest head coach in Mississippi State program history to reach the 100-win mark, Lemonis is a former National Coach of the Year winner. He’s won over 350 career games as a head coach and posted two 50-win seasons with the Bulldogs.

Schnall took Coastal Carolina to the College World Series in 2025, guiding the program to a national runner-up finish in 2025. In 2026, Schnall and Coastal posted 37 wins with an NCAA regional appearance. He served as Coastal Carolina’s associate head coach and recruiting coordinator from 2016 until being named head coach ahead of the 2025 season.

Lemonis was an assistant at The Citadel and Louisville before landing his first head coaching job at Indiana in 2014.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.



