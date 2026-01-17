Coastal Carolina transfer EDGE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell commits to West Virginia
Coastal Carolina transfer senior EDGE rusher Ezekiel Durham-Campbell has committed to West Virginia, On3’s Steve Wiltfong reports. Campbell was named All-Sun Belt Third Team last season.
Campbell was a key member of Coastal Carolina‘s defense, recording 39 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflections in 2025. He spent the past two seasons at Louisiana Tech and began his career at Lenoir-Rhyne.
Zeke Campbell serves as the 30th portal add for Rich Rodriguez and West Virginia. Rodriguez’s return to Morgantown this past season didn’t quite go to plan, as the Mountaineers went just 4-8 and missed the postseason. Across Rodriguez’s first seven seasons at WVU (2001-2007), they missed the postseason just one (his first season).
Top 10
- 1New
Cats, Vols scuffle
SEC basketball gets heated
- 2Hot
Arion Carter latest
Vols back in the mix
- 3
Transfer Portal Intel
Dylan Edwards, Jordan Seaton
- 4
Curt Cignetti
Addresses NFL rumors
- 5Trending
Ole Miss set to fight
Princewell Umanmielen transfer
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“You got to pay more to get the true experience plug and play starter guy out of the portal,” Rodriguez told WVSports prior to portal season. “You don’t have to do as many, you still can and we will, but nearly to the extent we went last year. You really have to evaluate your off-season and know what you’re doing. Who you’re bringing in your portal period in January because there’s not going to be another one.”
West Virginia’s Transfer Portal Additions
Ezekiel Durham-Campbell is the 30th Transfer Portal addition for West Virginia.
- RS-So. EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green)
- RS-Jr. TE Cam Ball (Mississippi State)
- Fr. S Jacob Bradford (LSU)
- RS-So. OT Carsten Casady (UConn)
- Fr. K Jack Cassidy (Western Kentucky)
- Jr. RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State)
- RS-Jr. CB Chams Diagne (Georgia State)
- Sr. EDGE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell (Coastal Carolina)
- Sr. WR DJ Epps (Troy)
- Fr. WR TaRon Francis (LSU)
- So. OL Amare’ Grayson (Jacksonville State)
- Jr. OL Cameron Griffin (Jacksonville State)
- Fr. EDGE Tobi Haastrup (Oregon)
- RS-So. P Bryan Hansen (Colorado State)
- Fr. CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma)
- So. QB Michael Hawkins (Oklahoma)
- So. EDGE Harper Holloman (Western Kentucky)
- RS-Jr. LB Malachi Hood (Illinois)
- RS-Jr. OL Wes King (Wyoming)
- Jr. CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin)
- RS-Fr. DL Will LeBlanc (Texas-Permian Basin)
- RS-So. WR John Neider (UConn)
- Fr. K Peter Notaro (Alabama)
- So. LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV)
- Jr. CB Andrew Powdrell (UNLV)
- So. CB Jaire Rawlison (Kent State)
- RS-Jr. TE Josh Sapp (Clemson)
- Sr. LB Tyler Stolsky (FAU)
- Jr. WR Prince Strachan (USC)
- RS-So. OL Devin Vass (Kansas State)
- RS-Jr. S Kamari Wilson (Memphis)
To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.
The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.