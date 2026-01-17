Coastal Carolina transfer senior EDGE rusher Ezekiel Durham-Campbell has committed to West Virginia, On3’s Steve Wiltfong reports. Campbell was named All-Sun Belt Third Team last season.

Campbell was a key member of Coastal Carolina‘s defense, recording 39 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflections in 2025. He spent the past two seasons at Louisiana Tech and began his career at Lenoir-Rhyne.

BREAKING: Coastal Carolina transfer EDGE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell has committed to West Virginia, @SWiltfong_ reports https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/8ctbBaELRV — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 17, 2026

Zeke Campbell serves as the 30th portal add for Rich Rodriguez and West Virginia. Rodriguez’s return to Morgantown this past season didn’t quite go to plan, as the Mountaineers went just 4-8 and missed the postseason. Across Rodriguez’s first seven seasons at WVU (2001-2007), they missed the postseason just one (his first season).

“You got to pay more to get the true experience plug and play starter guy out of the portal,” Rodriguez told WVSports prior to portal season. “You don’t have to do as many, you still can and we will, but nearly to the extent we went last year. You really have to evaluate your off-season and know what you’re doing. Who you’re bringing in your portal period in January because there’s not going to be another one.”

West Virginia’s Transfer Portal Additions

