The Big Ten and SEC recently distributed an eight-page memo detailing their joint opposition to the Saving College Sports initiative to Congressional lawmakers. The man behind the SCS proposal — billionaire Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell — responded to that opposition later Wednesday morning, calling it “just a distraction” in a statement to Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger.

In the memo obtained by Dellenger and The Athletic’s Ralph Russo, the Big Ten and SEC — the NCAA’s two wealthiest conferences — laid out a multi-faceted attack on Campbell’s initiative that aims to amend the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 to allow collegiate conferences to pool media rights, specifically among the 136 FBS programs

“I haven’t read the whole thing yet. Can’t, for the life of me, figure out why they released that right now,” Campbell’s statement to Dellenger read. “We’re trying to get an amended SCORE Act passed in the House, if nothing else but to show some progress and momentum — this version of the bill does not include mention of the SBA. So this is just a distraction and makes that passage even more difficult.”

While Campbell is not specifically named in the memo, which is titled “Preserving Autonomy and Stability in College Sports: Why Media Rights Pooling and SBA Reform are Misguided,” the Big Ten and SEC call his Saving College Sports proposal a “well-intentioned but misguided strategy.” The memo also argues such media rights pooling would create centralized scheduling that could negatively impact cross-conference scheduling and the future of longstanding conference rivalries.

The SCS pitches itself as “the only comprehensive, sustainable fix” to college sports by overhauling the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 and modernizing how college athletics — specifically college football — monetizes its on-field product through centralized media rights deals in an effort to maximize revenue much like the NFL and NBA models. The SCS would also establishes a new independent governing body that’d represent an alternative to the NCAA and be led by a committee composed of former student-athletes and representatives from conferences and non-revenue sports alike to help protect women’s and Olympic sports well into the future.

“While the goals of these proposals are laudatory, the (SCS) proposal misunderstands and misstates the dynamics and operations of modern media markets, fails to take into account the market forces surrounding sports media rights, creates a bureaucracy that will unilaterally seize and administer private contract rights and strip colleges and universities of their autonomy in offering athletic opportunities for student-athletes,” the memo reads. “Claims made my these proposals, including the promise of significantly more revenue for college athletics, are not supported by any empirical evidence.”

The joint Big Ten-SEC memo specifically cites a previous attempt at centralized media rights created by the failed College Football Association (CFA) in 1984 that was “created to pool the football rights of the largest 64 Division I football schools but produced less revenue than the previous system. Schools and conferences left the CFA because they generated MORE revenue at the conference level than as part of the CFA pool.”