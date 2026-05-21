Cody Campbell calls for Texas to schedule Texas Tech after Steve Sarkisian callout

Steve Sarkisian indirectly took a shot at Texas Tech on Thursday when speaking at the Touchdown Club of Houston. He specifically called out the schedule of Texas Tech, saying Texas would have success with it if their second and third-string players were playing.

Now, folks in Lubbock are calling for action to be taken. Specifically, Cody Campbell.

“Schedule us then! We’ve been talking about it for years and we are more than willing!!” Campbell said via X. He then tagged the official accounts of Sarkisian and Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte.