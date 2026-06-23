Cody Campbell calls out UCF for filing eligibility lawsuit after Brendan Sorsby opposition

Just days after the Brendan Sorsby saga came to an unceremonious conclusion, prominent Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell is digging up some old comments on the case. On Monday night, he resurfaced comments from UCF athletics director Terry Mohajir.

The reason? Kansas EDGE Dean Miller, who transferred to UCF, has now reportedly filed a lawsuit against the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility. On3’s Pete Nakos reported that news Monday afternoon.

While not completely apples to apples, Campbell found some comments from Mohajir on June 9 in reference to the Brendan Sorsby case. Mohajir, like many Big 12 administrators, stood in opposition to the court’s ruling granting Sorsby a temporary injunction against the NCAA that would have allowed him to play in 2026.

“Institutions cannot control court rulings, legal strategies or judicial outcomes,” Campbell quoted Mohajir on Twitter. “What we can control is playing time and the standards we set for participation in our programs.”

Draw your own conclusions on the implications of Campbell resurfacing that comment after Miller’s lawsuit. In any case, he’s certainly not afraid of being vocal, when it comes to Brendan Sorsby or conference matters in general.

For what it’s worth, Mohajir’s statement on the Brendan Sorsby saga continued well past the quoted bit from Campbell. The athletics director added:

“At UCF, if a student-athlete were found to have engaged in sports gambling that violated NCAA rules, that individual would be deemed ineligible for competition by UCF,” Mohajir said. “We would still continue to support that student-athlete’s mental health and academic pursuits, but participation on the field would be out of the question, and I would make a strong recommendation to our president with that action.”

Brendan Sorsby’s legal team had argued that the NCAA should have considered his mental health, including a gambling addiction and anxiety. According to the court filings, Sorsby had entered a gambling rehabilitation facility for several weeks after allegations of his gambling became public.

“Rules only have value when they are enforced consistently and carry meaningful consequences,” Mohajir concluded in the statement. “Our student-athletes, coaches, fans and institutions deserve a system that protects the integrity of the game.”