Cody Campbell details difficult conversation with Brendan Sorsby that prompted Texas Tech exit

Monday night, On3’s Pete Nakos reported Brendan Sorsby and Texas Tech were mutually parting ways. He was instead preparing to apply for the NFL Supplemental Draft even though a judge’s order paved the way for him to be eligible for the 2026 season.

Ahead of the decision, conversations took place between Sorsby and Texas Tech officials. According to board chair and booster Cody Campbell, there were multiple factors in play by the time Monday’s news came down.

Campbell cited potential legal challenges Texas Tech could face as a result of playing Sorsby, including one from the Big 12. But Campbell said others could have been on the way, and Sorsby’s eligibility could have been in jeopardy again after missing the deadline for the NFL Supplemental Draft.

“At the end of the day, where it ended is basically that we, more or less, ran out of time,” Campbell told KAMC-TV. “He had to make a choice on whether he was going to try to stay in college or go in the NFL [Supplemental] Draft, which is a very unusual thing that’s done. But the deadline for that is June 22.

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“With all the different legal challenges that were going on from the Big 12, potentially from other places, there was no way to know with certainty that he was going to be eligible or there weren’t going to be additional sanctions placed on Texas Tech or anything like that. So we had to make the decision.”

Monday morning, the Big 12 filed a legal complaint seeking to affirm it had the authority to hand down a punishment against the Red Raiders, if it chose to do so. Conference officials and commissioner Brett Yormark met multiple times after a judge in Lubbock District Court granted an injunction, as well.

As a result of those challenges, Campbell said Texas Tech games, including the postseason, were at risk. That’s why the school ultimately informed Sorsby of their plans to move on and he then headed to the NFL Supplemental Draft.

“We went to talk to Brendan and said, look, this is probably not the best thing for you because you’d be taking some risk that you might not end up being able to play,” Campbell said. “It’s not fair to your teammates because games that they’re playing, or their postseason, could be threatened if you were to play. And it may not be good for the university. That was a tough thing because he really, truly wanted to play and like I said, he is a really good kid.”

Wednesday night, Brendan Sorsby’s attorneys officially filed the motion to voluntarily dismiss his suit. The filing confirmed Texas Tech informed him he would not be able to play for the Red Raiders in 2026.