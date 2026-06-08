Cody Campbell reacts to Brendan Sorsby ruling: ‘Outcome of a broken system’

Famed Texas Tech booster and Board of Regents chairman Cody Campbell weighed in on the ongoing Brendan Sorsby situation after the Red Raiders quarterback received a temporary injunction allowing him to play during the 2026 season.

In a statement provided to On3’s Pete Nakos, Campbell pointed to what he believes are larger issues surrounding the current state of college athletics.

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“This unfortunate situation is the outcome of a broken system,” Campbell said. “I’m doing everything I can to fix it, but until there is a permanent solution, Texas Tech and its student athletes have to do the best they can to navigate and compete amid the chaos that exists in the reality of the world we live in.”

Alas, Campbell’s comments come after a Lubbock County judge granted Sorsby a temporary injunction against the NCAA. The ruling allows the star quarterback to participate in the 2026 season while serving a two-game suspension to begin the year.

Judge Ken Curry ruled that Sorsby would suffer “probable, imminent, and irreparable injury” if he were prevented from playing for Texas Tech this season. The NCAA cannot prohibit Sorsby from practicing or competing while the case proceeds.

Viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in college football entering the season, Sorsby elected to return to school instead of entering the NFL Draft. Sources previously told On3 that his NIL agreement with Texas Tech exceeds $5 million. The NCAA has strongly opposed the court’s decision.

“The NCAA strongly disagrees with the court’s ruling in Sorsby’s case and is deeply concerned about the damaging, far-reaching and broadly destabilizing ramifications of this outcome, which undermines and corrupts the integrity of sports,” the organization said in a statement.

Moreover, the case stems from Sorsby’s gambling activity while previously at Indiana. Court documents state that he placed at least 40 wagers involving the Hoosiers and used accounts belonging to family members and friends to place approximately $90,000 in bets over four years.

According to his attorneys, Sorsby was diagnosed with gambling and anxiety disorders and completed a 35-day rehabilitation program in Arizona earlier this year. Texas Tech argued during the appeals process that permanently revoking Sorsby’s eligibility would discourage future athletes from seeking help for addiction issues.

Under NCAA guidelines adopted in 2023, athletes who wager on their own school or games involving their institution can face permanent loss of collegiate eligibility. All told, Texas Tech opens the 2026 season against Abilene Christian before facing Oregon State in Week 2 and Houston in the Big 12 opener.