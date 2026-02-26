Cody Campbell takes direct shot at Greg Sankey, Tony Petitti after Thursday morning call-out

Billionaire Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell has accused leaders of the Big Ten and SEC of not wanting to fix what’s “broken” with college sports in a scathing X/Twitter post. Campbell’s missive followed news earlier Thursday that the NCAA’s two wealthiest conferences recently distributed an eight-page white paper memo to lawmakers on Capitol Hill attacking Campbell’s nonprofit Saving College Sports initiative.

“College Sports are broken, and those who first made the mess and profit handsomely from the status quo do not want to fix it,” Campbell wrote Thursday morning on X/Twitter. “Without meaningful change, opportunities for thousands and thousands of talented student-athletes will disappear and women’s and Olympics sports programs will be canceled. A disjointed and disorganized revenue generation system is the root cause, and everybody in college sports knows it — including many members of the Big 10 and SEC, who have recently reported staggering and unsustainable athletic deficits and debts.

“Ironically, at least one of these two commissioners, who argue that the status quo is ‘just fine,’ have simultaneously pursued onerous private equity and debt deals to paper over the overwhelming deficits many of their member institutions face. The situation is even more dire in the lower-revenue conferences, as is well known.”

Campbell’s nonprofit Saving College Sports initiative aims to amend the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 and modernize how college athletics — specifically college football — monetizes its product through centralized media rights deals. It does so in an effort to maximize potential revenue and fairly distribute said revenue in a way that protects non-revenue-earning women’s and Olympic sports well into the future.

“Our primary objective is to provide athletic programs, both big and small, the tools they need to achieve financial sustainability and preserve all of their programs, scholarships, and roster spots,” Campbell continued. “We want to grow the financial pie, and make it work for everybody — doing so in a way that doesn’t not punish or take revenue away from the ‘big boys.’ Not only is this the right thing to do, it is also consistent with the President’s ‘Saving College Sports’ Executive Order, that was issued last summer.”

The joint white page memo released by the Big Ten and SEC, which is titled “Preserving Autonomy and Stability in College Sports: Why Media Rights Pooling and SBA Reform are Misguided,” attacks Campbell’s Saving College Sports proposal by describing it as a “well-intentioned but misguided strategy.” The memo also argues that such pooling would create centralized scheduling that could negatively impact cross-conference scheduling and the future of longstanding conference rivalries.

In response, Campbell specifically accused Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey of focusing more on the profits of their individual conferences than on what’s best for the future of college sports at large. Campbell spoke specifically with regard to much smaller conferences and schools.

“The posture of these two commissioners indicates that they do not care about the fate of the other conferences or smaller schools, nor do they care about the life-changing opportunity provided to women and to athletes in our Olympic sports. It seems they have chosen to disregard the directives of the President and the will of the American people,” Campbell’s statement concluded. “Change is difficult, I get that, especially when it means dismantling a long-held, broken, backwards system. My sincere hope is that, instead of throwing up roadblocks to our congressional momentum, we can work together on solutions that put the student athletes first and preserves the viability of the great American institution of college sports.”