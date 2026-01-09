After dominating college football for nearly two decades, the SEC has once again been shut out of the College Football Playoff national title game following No. 6 Ole Miss‘ 31-27 loss to No. 10 Miami in Thursday night’s CFP national semifinal in the Fiesta Bowl. This season marks the third consecutive year the SEC — winners of 13 national titles in 17 years (2006-22) — didn’t even qualify for the championship game, a streak the once-proud league hasn’t experienced since the turn of the century (2000-02).

But even worse has been the SEC’s dismal 2025-26 bowl record, which fell to 4-10 with the Rebels’ heartbreaking loss Thursday night. The league’s bowl struggles are all-the-more glaring when matched against other Power Four opponents — the SEC finished a combined 1-8 against teams from the ACC, Big Ten, and Big 12 this postseason. That includes a winless 0-4 mark against the ACC and a 1-3 record vs. the Big Ten, which has won the last two CFP national championships and is guaranteed a spot in this season’s College Football Playoff national title game on Jan. 19 following the conclusion of Friday night’s Peach Bowl semifinal between No. 1 Indiana and No. 5 Oregon.

Given those struggles, sports pundits are reveling in the SEC’s misery, including FOX Sports firebrand Colin Cowherd, who clowned the league while promoting the weekly appearance of former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer during Friday’s episode of The Herd on FS1.

“(Meyer) used to coach in the SEC, formerly known as the dominating college football conference. I don’t know, it looks like the Mountain West with bigger stadiums,” Cowherd joked. “That’s what I see. … I said this earlier, … that one run play where (Miami is) pushing Ole Miss back 10 yards, nobody did that to the SEC four years ago.”

Of course, Cowherd isn’t alone in his criticism of the SEC this postseason. ABC/ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit even jumped into the fray this week.

Kirk Herbstreit tells SEC to ‘go back to the drawing board’ on bowl, playoff season

Following No. 9 Alabama‘s 38-3 drubbing at the hands of the top-ranked Hoosiers in the CFP quarterfinals last week, Herbstreit suggested the entire SEC goes “back to the drawing board” earlier this week during Monday’s episode of his Nonstop podcast with ESPN colleague Joey Galloway.

“For 10 or 15 years, the SEC had the upper hand, … you have to give them their kudos, they played well as a group. But now the Big Ten as a group has played very, very well, (and) the SEC, they’ve got to go back to the drawing board when it comes to bowl games and this new 12-team Playoff,” Herbstreit said. “It seems like they get to these bowl games and they don’t compete, they get embarrassed. It’s like game after game where they’ve had some tough times.”