Colin Cowherd defends Brendan Sorsby gambling saga, blasts NCAA leadership and media overreaction

Colin Cowherd had some interesting things to say about everything that’s going on with Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby. On The Colin Cowherd Podcast, the FS1 host called out NCAA leadership for mismanaging the situation and the media for its overreaction.

“The reaction, wow. You’d think he hacked into NORAD,” Cowherd said. “…Sorsby’s a college kid who grew up in the first gambling generation. Of course this was going to happen.”

Sunday thoughts on Brendan Sorsby pic.twitter.com/gIeqfbjYjj — Colin Cowherd (@colincowherd) June 14, 2026

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The NCAA ruled Brendan Sorsby ineligible after an investigation found evidence of sports wagering, and he entered treatment for gambling addiction. But Judge Ken Curry granted Sorsby an injunction that states he’s eligible to play for Texas Tech.

“In college, a retired judge decides the case? That’s on the NCAA,” Cowherd said when discussing the difference between how the pro leagues and the NCAA handle punishments. “Gambling isn’t even illegal. It just violated NCAA bylaws, and that’s different.”

Colin Cowherd shares more thoughts on Brendan Sorsby

Cowherd admits that Sorsby should be punished. However, he understands that college football is always evolving and the sport will not suffer from the Sorsby ordeal.

“These are young athletes navigating a brand new environment none of us dealt with when we were 22. This stuff is new. Mistakes, big ones, are going to happen. Punish them appropriately. Move on. Not every violation is a UAP filled with spacemen. …The media’s job is supposed to be perspective, and not turning every fender bender, even the bad ones, into a freeway fire.”

Sorsby transferred to Texas Tech this offseason after spending the 2025 season at Cincinnati. Despite being ruled eligible for this upcoming season. Sorsby will be suspended for the first two games.

“As we have said before, we do not believe that the circumstances of Brendan’s case warranted permanent ineligibility,” Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt said in a statement last week. “As he returns to our football program, we remain committed to supporting Brendan’s recovery and ensuring his compliance with the court’s order. A comprehensive support structure, including clinical care, monitoring, and compliance checks, will remain fully in place for the duration of Brendan’s time as a student at Texas Tech.”





