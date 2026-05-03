Colin Cowherd rips NCAA Tournament expansion to 76 teams: 'Subtraction by addition'

The NCAA is reportedly in the final steps in its efforts to expand the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to 76 teams, though the move is not yet official. FOX Sports analyst Colin Cowherd is decidedly not a fan of the move.

And it’s not because he’s resistant to change. He’s just resistant to unnecessary and potentially harmful change.

“Probably because of a non-traditional childhood, I’m OK with change, especially in sports,” Cowherd said in a video tweeted on Sunday. “Pitch clock in baseball? Perfect. NFL making the PAT more dramatic? Great. NBA play-in tournament? Why not. But God do I hate the idea of the NCAA Tournament expanding to 76 teams. Yuck.

“Who wants Mastro’s to add McNuggets to the menu? We come for the steak, not the sweet-and-sour sauce.”

The NCAA has been considering expanding its men’s and women’s postseason tournaments for more than a year. Now, a move to 76 teams could be formalized “in the upcoming weeks,” with a targeted deadline for an official announcement slated for the second week in May, according to reporting by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

That might be a huge mistake, according to Colin Cowherd. He explained why.

“The NIL is concentrating elite talent at the top of college basketball and football,” he said. “So, the average margin of victory this year in the first round was 17 points. What is that going to spike to? 27? 37? That’s not drama, that’s a scrimmage. And don’t confuse the expansion with the College Football Playoff expansion. Miami, Ohio State in the last couple years, wouldn’t even have been allowed in with the previous format.

“But March Madness, we already have it dialed in. I’m not paralyzed by change, but I’m also selective. March Madness is one of the few things in sports that feels right. Sudden death, survive and advance. The big dogs usually win, but there’s just enough chaos to keep you hooked. Seventy-six teams feels like one giant participation ribbon, and here’s the irony: College basketball is actually fixing itself.”

The sport has certainly undergone some radical changes in recent years. So has most of college athletics.

But while NIL and the transfer portal have at times been a headache for college football, they’ve mostly been a net positive for college basketball, Colin Cowherd explained. How?

“Fewer players are leaving early for the NBA Draft,” he said. “Roster continuity is better. Teams are older. The product’s improving, especially among the top 15 to 18 teams. And let’s be honest: That’s what America watches. So why are we expanding access to things that people already ignore? The air show was great, dad, can we go check out the bus depot? No. And nobody wants a drive-through on Rodeo Drive.”

So before the NCAA Tournament expands to 76 teams, Colin Cowherd wants those in charge to take a long, hard look at what they’re doing. It may not be what’s best for the sport.

“College basketball finally has its footing again,” he said. “Stars, teams, brands, meaning. And now you’re backpedaling. Adding more games isn’t a bonus, it’s dilution. It’s subtraction by addition. You’re not making the tournament bigger, you’re making it feel smaller.”