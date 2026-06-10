College World Series Odds: Betting favorites to win college baseball's National Championship

It’s almost time for the 2026 College World Series. The action will get underway in Omaha on Friday, and BetMGM has updated their odds to win this year’s National Championship.

This year’s Omaha Eight is made up of five SEC teams, one ACC, one Big 12 and one Sun Belt. Just five of the eight hosted a regional.

None of the eight teams in this year’s CWS were in Omaha last season. North Carolina is the only team in the last three years to make Omaha multiple times, as they did so in 2024.

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Odds updated as of Wednesday, June 10

Georgia swept its way through the SEC, winning the regular season and conference tournament titles. The Bulldogs then went 3-0 in the Athens Regional as the No. 3 overall seed and 2-0 against Mississippi State in the Athens Super Regional.

Georgia’s last loss came on May 16 at Auburn. Their lineup is full of power, and it’ll be interesting to see how that translates to Charles Schwab Field.

North Carolina has been a top team in the country for most of the season, and they’re tied for the best odds to win the College World Series. The Tar Heels finished second in the ACC regular season and runners-up in the ACC Tournament.

UNC went 3-0 in the Chapel Hill Regional as the No. 5 overall seed to kick off the postseason. They lost in the opener of the Chapel Hill Super Regional against USC, but won the next two to get back to Omaha.

Texas finished the regular season in second place in the SEC, and have the third-best odds to win it all. The Longhorns have lost just once in their last ten games.

Hosting the Austin Regional as the No. 6 overall seed, Texas swept its way through to host a Super Regional. There, they went 2-0 against Oregon to make it back to Omaha.

West Virginia finished second in the Big 12 regular season and lost in the Big 12 Tournament title game to Kansas. The Mountaineers hosted the Morgantown Regional as the No. 16 overall seed.

WVU battled back from loser’s bracket after falling to Kentucky in its second game of the Morgantown Regional, winning three in a row to move on. They then hosted a Super Regional, outscoring Cal Poly 29-3 in two games. Now, they have the fourth-best odds to win the College World Series.

Ole Miss was an even .500 in SEC play, going 15-15. They then went 0-1 in the SEC Tournament before going on the road to the Lincoln Regional.

The Rebels swept their way through the regional, and then went on the road again to Auburn to sweep their way through the Super Regional.

Oklahoma went 14-16 in SEC play during the regular season and then 0-1 in the SEC Tournament. They got a tough draw as a result, going on the road as the 2-seed in the Atlanta Regional hosted by No. 2 overall seed Georgia Tech.

The Sooners fell to the Yellow Jackets in the winner’s bracket game on Saturday, but rattled off three wins in a row including two against Georgia Tech to get back to the College World Series.

Alabama went 18-12 in the regular season, tied for fourth place in the standings. They hosted the Tuscaloosa Regional as the No. 7 overall seed.

The Crimson Tide went a perfect 3-0 in the regional before a clean 2-0 Super Regional against St. John’s. They have the second longest odds to win it all.

Troy comes in with the longest odds to win the College World Series. One of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament, the Trojans have battled their way all the way to Omaha.

Despite having 30 losses on the season, Troy won the Gainesville Regional out of the loser’s bracket. They then hosted a Super Regional, sweeping Little Rock to get here.

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