College Baseball National Championship Odds: CWS betting favorites entering final weekend of regular season
The final weekend of the regular season is underway. Before the action got started, BetMGM updated their odds to win college baseball’s national championship.
There’s still plenty at stake as far as the postseason goes entering the final weekend. In On3’s latest Field of 64 projections, the bubble was wide open and there were multiple hosting bids still up for grabs.
The action got underway on Thursday this week for most leagues. That’s because conference tournament week is next week, with most beginning on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Odds and records updated prior to the start of Thursday’s games
UCLA +550
Current Record (entering Thursday): 46-5 (26-1 in Big Ten)
Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 1
UCLA picked up a massive series win over Oregon last weekend, which locked them up as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, as if there was any doubt. The Bruins enter the final weekend 46-5 and a staggering 26-1 in Big Ten play. They’re on the road against Washington to finish the regular season, standing alone as the national championship favorites.
Georgia Tech +600
Current Record (entering Thursday): 42-9 (22-5 in ACC)
Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 3
Georgia Tech swept Duke last weekend, putting them in position to potentially clinch the ACC regular season title during the final weekend. The Yellow Jackets entered the week with a two-game lead atop the league. They’ll finish the year on the road at No. 23 Boston College, feeling pretty secure as the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Texas +900
Current Record (entering Thursday): 37-12 (16-10 in SEC)
Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 6
Texas went on the road last weekend and struggled at Tennessee. The Longhorns dropped two out of three, but remain one of the College World Series favorites. At this point, Texas is secure as a top eight regional host. If they handle their business this weekend at home against Missouri, they will remain in play for a top three seed.
Georgia +1000
Current Record (entering Thursday): 41-11 (21-6 in SEC)
Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 4
Georgia swept LSU last weekend, and by doing so, locked up the regular season SEC title. That makes it no surprise that the Bulldogs are among the national championship favorites entering the final weekend. At an impressive 21-6 in league play, they’re looking to put even more of a stamp on their regular season this weekend at No. 5 Auburn. A series win would lock Georgia into the top eight, which they might be already.
Mississippi State +1000
Current Record (entering Thursday): 38-14 (15-12 in SEC)
Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 13
Mississippi State losts its series to Auburn last weekend, but still sit in position to host a regional. It would take something bizarre for them to drop out of the top 16. Still, winning the series this weekend at No. 10 Texas A&M would not only lock the Bulldogs in as a host, but could help them push for the top eight.
North Carolina +1100
Current Record (entering Thursday): 41-9-1 (20-7 in ACC)
Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 2
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North Carolina remains one of the favorites to win it all entering the final weekend. The Tar Heels entered the week coming off of a three-game sweep over Pitt last weekend, cementing them as a top eight host in the NCAA Tournament. UNC finishes its schedule with a rivalry series, taking on NC State in Raleigh to end the regular season.
Texas A&M +1200
Current Record (entering Thursday): 37-12 (16-10 in SEC)
Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 10
Texas A&M is right on the cusp of being a top eight overall seed, but they stumbled last weekend in a series loss at Ole Miss. Still, the Aggies are one of the national championship favorites and find themselves just outside of the top eight entering the week. They have a big opportunity to lock themselves in as they finish the regular seaosn at home against No. 13 Mississippi. State. A series win would make Texas A&M a likely lock in the top eight.
Auburn +1600
Current Record (entering Thursday): 35-16 (16-11 in SEC)
Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 5
Auburn made a loud statement last weekend with a massive series win against Mississippi State. The series secured the Tigers as a top eight seed in the NCAA Tournament pretty much no matter what happens the rest of the way. This weekend, Auburn’s playing for seeding as they travel to No. 5 Georgia. A series win would all but lock them in as a top three or four seed.
Ole Miss +3500
Current Record (entering Thursday): 35-18 (14-13 in SEC)
Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 15
Ole Miss took the series from Texas A&M last weekend, and that likely locked them in as a regional host. Still, the Rebels are hoping to leave no room for doubt and improve their seed in the final weekend of the regular season. A series win at No. 18 Alabama would go a long way, and could vault Ole Miss even higher in the eyes of the committee.
2026 National Championship Odds continued
Florida State +4000
Coastal Carolina +4000
Florida +4000
Arkansas +4500
Oregon State +4500
LSU +5000
Alabama +5000
West Virginia +5000
Tennessee +6000
Wake Forest +6000
Miami +6000
Southern Miss +6000
USC +6000
Virginia +6000
Kansas +6000
NC State +6600
Oregon +6600
Oklahoma +6600
Nebraska +6600
East Carolina and Boston College are next up in BetMGM’s National Championship odds. Both teams have +8000 odds to win the College World Series.
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