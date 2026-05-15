College Baseball National Championship Odds: CWS betting favorites entering final weekend of regular season

The final weekend of the regular season is underway. Before the action got started, BetMGM updated their odds to win college baseball’s national championship.

There’s still plenty at stake as far as the postseason goes entering the final weekend. In On3’s latest Field of 64 projections, the bubble was wide open and there were multiple hosting bids still up for grabs.

The action got underway on Thursday this week for most leagues. That’s because conference tournament week is next week, with most beginning on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Odds and records updated prior to the start of Thursday’s games

Current Record (entering Thursday): 46-5 (26-1 in Big Ten)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 1

UCLA picked up a massive series win over Oregon last weekend, which locked them up as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, as if there was any doubt. The Bruins enter the final weekend 46-5 and a staggering 26-1 in Big Ten play. They’re on the road against Washington to finish the regular season, standing alone as the national championship favorites.

Current Record (entering Thursday): 42-9 (22-5 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 3

Georgia Tech swept Duke last weekend, putting them in position to potentially clinch the ACC regular season title during the final weekend. The Yellow Jackets entered the week with a two-game lead atop the league. They’ll finish the year on the road at No. 23 Boston College, feeling pretty secure as the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Current Record (entering Thursday): 37-12 (16-10 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 6

Texas went on the road last weekend and struggled at Tennessee. The Longhorns dropped two out of three, but remain one of the College World Series favorites. At this point, Texas is secure as a top eight regional host. If they handle their business this weekend at home against Missouri, they will remain in play for a top three seed.

Current Record (entering Thursday): 41-11 (21-6 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 4

Georgia swept LSU last weekend, and by doing so, locked up the regular season SEC title. That makes it no surprise that the Bulldogs are among the national championship favorites entering the final weekend. At an impressive 21-6 in league play, they’re looking to put even more of a stamp on their regular season this weekend at No. 5 Auburn. A series win would lock Georgia into the top eight, which they might be already.

Current Record (entering Thursday): 38-14 (15-12 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 13

Mississippi State losts its series to Auburn last weekend, but still sit in position to host a regional. It would take something bizarre for them to drop out of the top 16. Still, winning the series this weekend at No. 10 Texas A&M would not only lock the Bulldogs in as a host, but could help them push for the top eight.

Current Record (entering Thursday): 41-9-1 (20-7 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 2

North Carolina remains one of the favorites to win it all entering the final weekend. The Tar Heels entered the week coming off of a three-game sweep over Pitt last weekend, cementing them as a top eight host in the NCAA Tournament. UNC finishes its schedule with a rivalry series, taking on NC State in Raleigh to end the regular season.

Current Record (entering Thursday): 37-12 (16-10 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 10

Texas A&M is right on the cusp of being a top eight overall seed, but they stumbled last weekend in a series loss at Ole Miss. Still, the Aggies are one of the national championship favorites and find themselves just outside of the top eight entering the week. They have a big opportunity to lock themselves in as they finish the regular seaosn at home against No. 13 Mississippi. State. A series win would make Texas A&M a likely lock in the top eight.

Current Record (entering Thursday): 35-16 (16-11 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 5

Auburn made a loud statement last weekend with a massive series win against Mississippi State. The series secured the Tigers as a top eight seed in the NCAA Tournament pretty much no matter what happens the rest of the way. This weekend, Auburn’s playing for seeding as they travel to No. 5 Georgia. A series win would all but lock them in as a top three or four seed.

Current Record (entering Thursday): 35-18 (14-13 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 15

Ole Miss took the series from Texas A&M last weekend, and that likely locked them in as a regional host. Still, the Rebels are hoping to leave no room for doubt and improve their seed in the final weekend of the regular season. A series win at No. 18 Alabama would go a long way, and could vault Ole Miss even higher in the eyes of the committee.

2026 National Championship Odds continued

Florida State +4000

Coastal Carolina +4000

Florida +4000

Arkansas +4500

Oregon State +4500

LSU +5000

Alabama +5000

West Virginia +5000

Tennessee +6000

Wake Forest +6000

Miami +6000

Southern Miss +6000

USC +6000

Virginia +6000

Kansas +6000

NC State +6600

Oregon +6600

Oklahoma +6600

Nebraska +6600

East Carolina and Boston College are next up in BetMGM’s National Championship odds. Both teams have +8000 odds to win the College World Series.

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