College Baseball National Championship Odds: CWS betting favorites entering regional weekend

The postseason is finally here in college baseball. Before regional weekend gets underway on Friday, BetMGM has updated its odds to win this year’s National Championship.

The official NCAA Tournament bracket looks like a fun one. On average, six regional hosts don’t make it out of the first weekend of the tournament. That means we’re likely to see some upsets over the coming days.

The action will get underway at 12 noon Eastern on Friday. Regional weekend is played in a double elimination format, with the winner advancing to Super Regionals the following weekend.

Here’s the latest odds to win the National Championship, according to BetMGM. We’re down to 64 teams with a fighting chance.

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Record: 51-6 (28-2 in Big Ten)

Regional Destination: Hosting Los Angeles Regional (No. 1 overall seed)

UCLA is the top seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament after a dominant regular season that saw them lose just six games and twice during Big Ten play. The Bruins went on to win the Big Ten Tournament last week. Now, they’ll host in Los Angeles and battle 4-seed Saint Mary’s on Friday while 2-seed Virginia Tech takes on 3-seed Cal Poly.

Record: 48-9 (26-5 in ACC)

Regional Destination: Hosting Atlanta Regional (No. 2 overall seed)

Georgia Tech is still sitting with single-digit wins, and won the ACC with a 26-5 regular season record before going on to win the ACC Tournament as well. The Yellow Jackets are the No. 2 overall seed in the field, and will host 4-seed Illinois-Chicago on Friday. 2-seed Oklahoma and 3-seed The Citadel round out the Atlanta Regional.

Record: 40-13 (19-10 in SEC)

Regional Destination: Hosting Austin Regional (No. 6 overall seed)

Texas enters the NCAA Tournament with the third-best odds to win the National Championship. The Longhorns have won 40 games to this point, including a 19-10 record during SEC play. This weekend, they’ll be hosting a regional in Austin and will match up against 4-seed Holy Cross on Friday. 2-seed UC Santa Barbara will also face 3-seed Tarleton State in Austin.

Record: 46-12 (23-7 in SEC)

Regional Destination: Hosting Athens Regional (No. 3 overall seed)

Georgia convincingly won the SEC regular season with a 23-7 league record, and then swept their way through the SEC Tournament. Still, they have the fourth-best odds to win it all. The Bulldogs will be at home this weekend, taking on 4-seed Long Island on Friday. The Athens Regional also sees 2-seed Boston College and 3-seed Liberty.

Record: 38-19 (17-13 in SEC)

Regional Destination: Hosting Auburn Regional (No. 4 overall seed)

Auburn went 17-13 during SEC play and then won two games in the SEC Tournament to reach 38 wins on the season. They enter the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 overall seed, and have the fifth-best odds to win the National Championship. The Tigers will take on 4-seed Milwaukee on Friday, with 2-seed UCF taking on 3-seed NC State.

Record: 45-11-1 (22-8 in ACC)

Regional Destination: Hosting Chapel Hill Regional (No. 5 overall seed)

North Carolina finished as runner-up in the ACC regular season and also the ACC Tournament, coming in behind Georgia Tech. Still, UNC is one of the favorites to go all the way, even in one of, if not the toughest regional in the NCAA Tournament as the No. 5 overall seed. The Tar Heels will take on 4-seed VCU on Friday while 2-seed Tennessee faces 3-seed East Carolina.

Record: 40-17 (16-14 in SEC)

Regional Destination: Hosting Starkville Regional (No. 14 overall seed)

Mississippi State is the lowest-seeded host so far, as they come in as the No. 14 overall seed as the Starkville Regional host. They have won 40 games to this point, including a 16-14 record in SEC play during the regular season. First up is 4-seed Lipscomb on Friday, with 2-seed Cincinnati battling 3-seed Louisiana.

Record: 39-19 (18-12 in SEC)

Regional Destination: Hosting Gainesville Regional (No. 8 overall seed)

Florida won 18 games in the SEC in the regular season, currently at 39 overall on the season. The Gators earned a top eight seed in the NCAA Tournament, and have the eighth-best odds to win the National Championship. First up will be 4-seed Rider on Friday. The Gainesville Regional will also see 2-seed Miami and 3-seed Troy.

Record: 39-14 (18-11 in SEC)

Regional Destination: Hosting College Station Regional (No. 12 overall seed)

Texas A&M also won 18 games in SEC play, and 39 overall to this point. The Aggies are hosting the College Station Regional, entering the NCAA Tournament as the No. 12 overall seed. They’ll take on 4-seed Lamar to open the weekend on Friday. 2-seed USC will see 3-seed Texas State in the other Friday game.

College Baseball National Championship Odds Continued

Arkansas +4000

Florida State +4000

West Virginia +4000

Coastal Carolina +5000

Alabama +5000

Southern Miss +5000

Kansas +5000

Nebraska +5000

Ole Miss +6600

Oregon +6600

Wake Forest +6600

USC +6600

Tennessee +8000

Oregon State +8000

Miami +8000

Virginia +8000

East Carolina +8000

The next group of teams features NC State, Oklahoma State, UCF and Jacksonville State. Each team has +10000 odds to win the National Championship, with everyone else in the field at +15000 odds or worse.

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