College Baseball National Championship Odds: CWS betting favorites entering Week 13

All eyes are on the postseason as college baseball’s regular season nears its end. As the weekend of Week 13 gets underway, BetMGM has updated its odds to win the National Championship.

It’s shaping up to be a fun race to the College World Series in Omaha this season. Upsets are still prominent every weekend, and this one is unlikely to be any different.

In On3‘s latest Field of 64 projections released on Monday, the SEC had 12 bids to the NCAA Tournament and was followed by the ACC (9), Big 12 (7), Big Ten (5), Conference USA (3), American (2), Big West (2) and Sun Belt (2). The SEC also had the most hosts with eight, followed by the the ACC (3), Big Ten (2), Sun Belt (2) and Big 12 (1).

Here’s how BetMGM’s latest National Championship odds look entering Week 13. The favorites to win it all have emerged at the top.

Current Record: 44-4 (24-0 in Big Ten)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 1

UCLA remains the favorite to win this year’s College World Series title, to no surprise. The Bruins picked up their eighth Big Ten series sweep of the season last weekend, doing so on the road at Michigan State. It’s starting to look like it’s UCLA in a tier of its own. They will be tested this weekend, back at home against No. 13 Oregon.

Current Record: 39-8 (19-5 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 3

Georgia Tech enters Week 13 with a two-game lead atop the ACC, and they have the second-best odds to win the National Championship. The Yellow Jackets dropped their series opener last weekend against Xavier, but bounced back to take the next two games and win the series. Georgia Tech is still pushing UCLA at the top, but this is the clear top two at this point. They’ll host Duke this weekend.

Current Record: 36-10 (15-8 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 4

Texas isn’t in first place in the SEC, but they boast the league’s best odds to win the College World Series. The Longhorns won a massive top ten series against No. 10 Mississippi State last weekend, winning the first and third games to take the weekend. Sitting locked into a spot as a regional host, Texas is aiming to secure itself as a top seed. They’ll be in Knoxville at Tennessee this weekend.

Current Record: 37-12 (14-10 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 11

Mississippi State was in the series at No. 4 Texas all weekend, but ultimately fell short in Sunday’s rubber game to lose the weekend. Still, the Bulldogs look like one of the top teams in the country and a legitimate threat to go on a postseason run. They still sit at 37-12 overall and 14-10 in SEC play entering Week 13, where they host No. 6 Auburn.

Current Record: 37-9-1 (17-7 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 2

When North Carolina takes the field on Friday, it will be just their third game in the last 13 days. The Tar heels split two games last week, a 12-2 loss to Coastal Carolina on Tuesday and a 13-0 win against Duke on Sunday. Now that the “bye week” is done, UNC still looks like one of the favorites to win this season’s National Championship. It’s back to business this weekend against Pitt.

Current Record: 36-10 (15-8 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 9

Texas A&M hosted Auburn in a big-time series last weekend, but dropped both games in a Saturday doubleheader, 18-5 and 5-4, to lose the series. The Aggies did avoid the sweep with a 4-3 win on Sunday, putting them 15-8 in the SEC and 36-10 overall entering the penultimate weekend of the regular season. Next up is another tough series, this time on the road at No. 20 Ole Miss.

Current Record: 38-11 (18-6 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 5

Georgia has a two-game lead on the rest of the SEC entering Week 13, but they have the fourth best odds to win the National Championship from the SEC. Last weekend was a smooth one for the Bulldogs, sweeping Missouri in a series that had a total score of 31-7. Georgia is at home again this weekend, hosting LSU hoping to further cement itself atop the SEC.

Current Record: 33-14 (14-10 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 6

Auburn might have made the loudest statement of the weekend during Week 12. The Tigers walked into College Station and won 18-5 and 5-4 in a doubleheader on Saturday to clinch the series win. After falling in the finale, they sit at 14-10 in the SEC and 33-14 overall on the season. Another tough road series awaits this weekend at No. 11 Mississippi State.

Current Record: 32-17 (12-12 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 20

Ole Miss dropped its most recent series, losing two out of three on the road at No. 22 Arkansas during Week 12. Still, the Rebels are in the running to host a regional and have a shot to make a run to the College World Series. How they finish will ultimately decide their path to Omaha. They’ll be back at home this weekend against No. 9 Texas A&M.

College Baseball National Championship Odds Continued

Florida State +4000

Coastal Carolina +4000

Florida +4000

Arkansas +4000

Oregon State +4500

LSU +5000

Alabama +5000

West Virginia +5000

Kansas +5000

Wake Forest +6000

Miami +6000

Southern Miss +6000

USC +6000

Virginia +6000

NC State +6600

Oregon +6600

Oklahoma +6600

Nebraska +6600

A group of three schools finish in the next group of favorites to win college baseball’s National Championship. Tennessee, East Carolina and Boston College each have +8000 odds to win it all.

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