College Baseball Rankings: D1Baseball makes notable changes to top 25 after Week 4

D1Baseball has released their latest top 25 rankings after the fourth week of college baseball season, and there’s plenty of notable changes. The shakeups begin right near the top.

The midweek slate was a wild one this week, with the top 25 as a whole dropping six games. Five ranked teams lost at least once leading into the weekend.

There were no top 25 series this weekend, but multiple conferences began league play. The ACC and Big Ten were among the leagues to kick off leeague play this weekend, with the SEC and others headlining next weekend.

Starting in the top five and going throughout the top 25, D1Baseball really shook up the top 25 rankings this week. And with the season turning into league play, there are more changes on the way in the coming weeks.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Weekly Record: 4-0 (3-0 in Big Ten)

Overall Record: 13-2 (3-0 in Big Ten)

UCLA just keeps dominating. After an extra innings 4-3 against Cal State Fullerton on Tuesday, the Bruins went to Ohio State to begin their Big Ten schedule. It didn’t take long to jump out ahead, winning 11-1 on Friday and 19-6 on Saturday to clinch the series win. Going for the sweep in Sunday’s finale, UCLA won 10-7.

Dylan Volantis (Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Previous Ranking: No. 3 (+1)

Weekly Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 15-0

Texas is moving up in this week’s D1Baseball top 25 rankings. They started the week off with a 16-3 win against Houston Christian on Tuesday before hosting USC Upstate over the weekend. There, the Longhorns won 14-2 on Friday and 11-9 on Saturday to clinch the series. In Sunday’s finale, Texas won 13-3 to finish the sweep.

Previous Ranking: No. 4 (+1)

Weekly Record: 3-1

Overall Record: 14-2

Mississippi State started the week off with a 7-6 loss at No. 10 Southern Miss, their second loss in as many games against top ten opponents. But the Bulldogs bounced back over the weekend against Lipscomb. They won 8-3 on Thursday, 9-4 on Friday and 26-0 on Saturday to finish off the series sweep. Yes, that’s a real baseball score.

Previous Ranking: No. 5 (+1)

Weekly Record: 3-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 14-2 (2-1 in ACC)

Georgia Tech defeated Georgia State 4-1 on Tuesday to begin its week. They then hosted Virginia Tech over the weekend for their first ACC series of the season. The Yellow Jackets jumped out ahead right away, winning 16-1 on Friday and 14-5 on Saturday to secure the series win. Georgia Tech lost 9-6 in the series finale on Sunday, but still jumps up one spot in D1Baseball’s rankings.

Photo credit: Arkansas Athletics

Previous Ranking: No. 6 (+1)

Weekly Record: 3-1

Overall Record: 12-4

Arkansas’ week started off with a 10-2 victory against Oral Roberts on Tuesday, and that success carried over into the weekend. Hosting Stetson, the Razorbacks won 7-1 and 13-1 on Friday and Saturday to clinch at least a tie in the four-game series. Going for the series on Sunday, Arkansas fell 4. The series will conclude on Monday.

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (+1)

Weekly Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 13-2

Auburn defeated Samford 6-2 on Tuesday to begin the week. They then hosted Winthrop for their final series before SEC play begins. The Tigers won 10-0 on Friday before a Saturday doubleheader, winning 6-0 in the first game to clinch the series and 8-1 in the finale to finish the sweep.

Previous Ranking: No. 10 (+3)

Weekly Record: 4-1

Overall Record: 14-2

Southern Miss is moving up in D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings. They started the week with a 7-6 win over No. 4 Mississippi State on Tuesday, but then fell 3-2 to Nicholls on Wednesday. Southern Miss hosted North Alabama over the weekend, winning 9-4 on Friday and 6-1 on Saturday to clinch the series. In Sunday’s finale, they won 9-2 to complete the sweep.

Photo by Noah Erwin.

Previous Ranking: No. 11 (+3)

Weekly Record: 5-1

Overall Record: 15-3

Georgia has cracked the top ten in D1Baseball’s rankings this week. The Bulldogs beat Kennesaw State 11-1 on Tuesday before falling 10-9 to Western Carolina on Wednesday. They then hosted Queens for a four-game series over the weekend, winning 12-2, 13-5 and 11-0 across Friday and Saturday to clinch the series win. In the finale, Georgia won 14-3 to finish the four-game sweep.

Previous Ranking: No. 12 (+3)

Weekly Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 14-2

Oklahoma picked up an impressive win on Tuesday, 2-0 over Dallas Baptist. They then hosted Santa Clara over the weekend, winning 2-1 in Thursday’s series opener. The Sooners then took Saturday’s game 8-0 to secure a series win before winning 8-6 in Sunday’s finale. They’re now on the rise again in the rankings.

Previous Ranking: No. 13 (+3)

Weekly Record: 4-1

Overall Record: 14-2

After a 6-4 win against No. 16 Coastal Carolina on Tuesday, NC State beat Queens 9-2 on Wednesday to head into the weekend. There, they dropped the series opener against Lafayette on Friday. The Wolfpack responded the rest of the way, winning 10-4 on Saturday and 14-4 on Sunday to take the series.

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: 11-25

Steven Branscombe | Imagn Images

11. Clemson (+3)

12. Wake Forest (+3)

13. LSU (-11)

14. Virginia (NR)

15. North Carolina (-7)

16. Coastal Carolina

17. TCU

18. Oregon State

19. Tennessee

20. Florida State

21. Kentucky

22. Texas A&M

23. Florida (-14)

24. UTSA (+1)

25. USC (NR)