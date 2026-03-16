College Baseball Rankings: D1Baseball overhauls top 25 after SEC opening weekend

SEC opening weekend has now come and gone, and that was just the beginning of the fun we saw this past week. Now, D1Baseball has overhauled its top 25 rankings as a result.

The weekend saw five matchups between top 25 teams. No. 3 Mississippi State was at No. 5 Arkansas, No. 4 Georgia Tech was at No. 11 Clemson, No. 19 Tennessee was at No. 8 Georgia, No. 20 Florida State was at No. 12 Wake Forest and No. 22 Texas A&M was at No. 9 Oklahoma.

While eight top 25 teams were up 2-0 and six others had already finished their weekend series, plenty others were in need of a win on Sunday. Eight teams entered their Sunday series finale knotted up and facing a ruber match. Three others were 0-2 and looking to avoid a sweep.

If this weekend was any indication, it’s going to be one heck of a college baseball season. Here’s all of the changes in D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings this week.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Weekly Record: 4-0 (3-0 in Big Ten)

Overall Record: 17-2 (6-0 in Big Ten)

UCLA just keeps rolling. This week started with an 11-1 win against UC Irvine on Tuesday before a Big Ten series against Michigan over the weekend. The Bruins won Friday’s opener 10-5 and then 2-0 on Saturday to secure the series win. Going for the sweep in Sunday’s finale, UCLA won 7-2.

Ethan Mendoza (Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Weekly Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 18-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Texas entered SEC play still unbeaten after a 15-4 midweek win at Texas State on Tuesday. They then hosted Ole Miss over the weekend, but lost 9-8 in an 11-inning game on Friday in the opener. The Longhorns responded by evening the series behind an 11-2 win on Saturday, and won 8-2 in Sunday’s rubber game.

Previous Ranking: No. 4 (+1)

Weekly Record: 3-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 17-3 (4-2 in ACC)

Georgia Tech picked up a dominant 14-0 win against West Georgia on Tuesday, and then entered its second ACC series on the road at No. 11 Clemson over the weekend. The Yellow Jackets won 10-0 in Thursday’s opener and then 9-3 on Friday to clinch the series win. Georgia Tech fell just short of the sweep, falling 13-7 in Saturday’s series finale. They still move up in D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings.

Previous Ranking: No. 5 (+1)

Weekly Record: 2-2 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 14-6 (2-1 in SEC)

After a 6-4 loss against Stetson on Monday, Arkansas began focusing on SEC play. They made quite the statement against No. 3 Mississippi State over the weekend. The Razorbacks won 5-4 in Friday’s series opener before moving into a doubleheader on Saturday. Arkansas lost the first game 7-2 before winning 7-3 in the finale to clinch the series.

© Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 6 (+1)

Weekly Record: 4-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 17-2 (3-0 in SEC)

After a dominating 17-2 midweek win against UAB on Tuesday, Auburn entered SEC play on the road at Missouri. The Tigers won 2-0 in Friday’s opener and 4-3 in a 10-inning game on Saturday to clinch the series. The finale was also played on Saturday as part of a doubleheader. There, Auburn won 9-2 to finish the sweep.

Previous Ranking: No. 3 (-3)

Weekly Record: 2-2 (1-2 in SEC)

Overall Record: 16-4 (1-2 in SEC)

Mississippi State started the week off with an 11-7 win against Tulane on Tuesday before starting SEC play over the weekend at No. 5 Arkansas. The Bulldogs lost 5-4 in Friday’s opener before winning 7-2 in the first end of a doubleheader on Saturday to force a rubber game. In the finale with the series on the line, Mississippi State fell 7-3 to drop the series and fall a couple spots in D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings.

Previous Ranking: No. 8 (+1)

Weekly Record: 2-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 17-4 (2-1 in SEC)

Georgia was off during the midweek this week, and re-took the field on Friday against No. 19 Tennessee to open SEC play. The Bulldogs lost in Friday’s opener 7-4, but bounced back on Saturday with a 4-2 victory to even the series. In Sunday’s rubber game, Georgia won a tight 8-7 ballgame to secure the series win.

OU freshman Jaxon Willits. (Sarah Phipps – The Oklahoman/USA TODAY Network).

Previous Ranking: No. 9 (+1)

Weekly Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 17-3 (2-1 in SEC)

Oklahoma defeated UT-Arlington 6-1 on Wednesday to begin the week, and they then battled No. 22 Texas A&M with a series that had plenty of tension. The Sooners won 8-7 in Friday’s weekend opener, but fell 9-5 on Saturday to force a rubber game on Sunday. There, Oklahoma prevailed in the series with a 12-11 victory.

Previous Ranking: No. 14 (+5)

Weekly Record: 3-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 16-4 (4-2 in ACC)

Virginia had another strong week, beginning with a 9-7 win against William & Mary on Tuesday. The Cavaliers then hosted rival Virginia Tech over the weekend, and took the series right away behind a 11-6 win on Friday and a 10-5 win on Saturday. Hoping for a sweep on Sunday, Virginia fell short in a 6-3 defeat. They’re now into the top ten in D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings.

Previous Ranking: No. 10

Weekly Record: 2-2 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 16-4 (2-1 in ACC)

NC State fell 2-0 to Elon on Tuesday to begin the week, and they then hosted Boston College over the weekend in their first series of ACC play. After winning 4-2 on Friday, the Wolfpack lost 12-5 on Saturday to force a decisive rubber game on Sunday. With the series on the line, NC State won 5-1 to take the series.

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: 11-25

Florida State freshman Myles Bailey bangs out 2 HR on Tuesday (courtesy Seminoles.com)

11. Florida State (+9)

12. Southern Miss (-5)

13. USC (+12)

14. North Carolina (+1)

15. Kentucky (+6)

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Oregon State (+1)

18. Florida (+5)

19. Clemson (-8)

20. West Virginia (NR)

21. Oregon (NR)

22. Tennessee (-3)

23. Texas A&M (-1)

24. Wake Forest (-12)

25. Louisiana (NR)

Dropped out of D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: LSU (previously No. 13), TCU (prev. No. 17), UTSA (prev. No. 24)