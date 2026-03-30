College Baseball Rankings: D1Baseball overhauls Top 25 after upset-filled Week 7

Week 7 of college baseball was a fun one. Now, we’ve seen a serious overhaul in D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings.

Six ranked teams entered their series finale on Sunday facing a rubber game. Seven others were already 0-2 with a series loss solidified, while ten were 2-0 and two were wrapped up with their weekend. The midweek slate was also a good one, featuring No. 6 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Southern Miss among others.

On the weekend, we were full of ranked series. No. 6 Mississippi State was at No. 18 Ole Miss, No. 8 Oklahoma was at No. 2 Texas, No. 13 North Carolina was at No. 23 Notre Dame, No. 14 NC State was at No. 3 Georgia Tech, and No. 17 West Virginia was at No. 22 Arizona State.

Now, the rankings have an entirely different look to them. Here’s D1Baseball’s full top 25 rankings after Week 7.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Weekly Record: 4-0 (3-0 in Big Ten)

Overall Record: 25-2 (12-0 in Big Ten)

UCLA started its week with a 6-2 win against Loyola Marymount on Tuesday. They then traveled to Iowa to continue Big Ten play over the weekend. The Bruins won 5-2 in the opener on Friday before taking Saturday’s game 19-0 to clinch the series. On Sunday, UCLA won 14-6 to move to 12-0 in Big Ten play.

Aiden Robbins (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Weekly Record: 3-1 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 23-4 (7-2 in SEC)

Texas fell 9-7 at Houston on Tuesday, losing another midweek game to start the week. The Longhorns bounced back in a big way over the weekend, sweeping rival No. 8 Oklahoma. Texas won 14-0 in Thursday’s opener, and then won 4-3 and 5-4 on Friday and Saturday in a pair of ten-inning games to clinch a big SEC series.

Previous Ranking: No. 3

Weekly Record: 3-0 (3-0 in ACC)

Overall Record: 22-5 (9-3 in ACC)

Georgia Tech didn’t have a midweek game this week, and hosted No. 14 NC State in a big ACC series over the weekend. The Yellow Jackets won Friday’s opener 3-1, and then clinched the series with a 6-4 win on Saturday. In Sunday’s finale, Georgia Tech won 10-0 to complete the sweep. They continue to hold firm inside the top three of D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings.

Previous Ranking: No. 6 (+2)

Weekly Record: 4-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 24-4 (7-2 in SEC)

What a week it was for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs kicked off the week with a blowout 12-0 victory against No. 11 Southern Miss before traveling to No. 18 Ole Miss for a rivalry weekend. There, Mississippi State clinched the series right away behind a 5-4 win on Friday and a 6-1 win on Saturday. In Sunday’s finale, the Bulldogs won 7-1 to end the week with a sweep.

Photo by Noah Erwin.

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (+2)

Weekly Record: 3-1 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 23-6 (7-2 in SEC)

Georgia is moving up in this week’s D1Baseball top 25 rankings. After losing 10-7 to Kennesaw State on Tuesday to start the week, the Bulldogs responded over the weekend. Hosting South Carolina, Georgia won 5-2 and 3-1 on Friday and Saturday to clinch the series. Going for the sweep in Sunday’s finale, they won 9-7.

Previous Ranking: No. 13 (+7)

Weekly Record: 4-0 (3-0 in ACC)

Overall Record: 24-4-1 (9-3 in ACC)

After a 9-1 victory against South Carolina on Tuesday, North Carolina entered an important ACC series at No. 23 Notre Dame over the weekend. The series began with a doubleheader on Saturday, and the Tar Heels won 6-5 and 13-7 to take the series right out of the gates. Looking for the sweep on Sunday, UNC won 15-10.

Previous Ranking: No. 10 (+3)

Weekly Record: 2-2 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 21-6 (7-2 in ACC)

Florida State lost star Myles Bailey to a serious injury over the weekend, but they still had a successful week. After losing 5-0 at Florida on Tuesday, the Seminoles hosted Duke over the weekend. After winning 3-1 on Friday, FSU clinched the series with a 12-11 win on Saturday. On Sunday, they missed out on the sweep with an 11-4 loss.

© Matt Bush/Hattiesburg Amercian / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 11 (+3)

Weekly Record: 2-2 (2-1 in Sun Belt)

Overall Record: 21-7 (5-4 in Sun Belt)

Southern Miss’ week began with a disappointing 12-0 loss to No. 6 Mississippi State. They then returned home over the weekend to host Appalachian State. After winning Friday’s opener 6-5, Southern Miss fell 6-2 on Saturday to even the series. In the rubber game on Sunday, they won 13-4 to take the series.

Previous Ranking: No. 16 (+7)

Weekly Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 21-5

Oregon State is on a roll right now, and started their week with a 12-4 road win at No. 12 USC on Tuesday. The Beavers then hosted Mercer over the weekend, sweeping their way through. They won 7-5 on Friday, 19-2 on Saturday and 3-1 on Sunday to complete the sweep and improve to 21-5 on the year, moving into the top ten in D1Baseball’s top 25.

Previous Ranking: No. 9 (-1)

Weekly Record: 2-2 (1-2 in ACC)

Overal Record: 22-7 (7-5 in ACC)

Virginia only drops one spot this week due to the chaos around them. After beating Maryland 16-6 on Tuesday, they lost their series at Boston College over the weekend. After losing 5-3 on Friday and 17-0 on Saturday, Virginia salvaged the finale with a 3-1 win on Sunday.

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: 11-25

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC pitcher Mason Edwards (30) throws the ball during the fourth inning against Saint Mary’s at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

11. Oklahoma (-3)

12. USC

13. West Virginia (+4)

14. Coastal Carolina (+1)

15. Oregon (+5)

16. Alabama (NR)

17. Arkansas (-13)

18. Auburn (-13)

19. Nebraska (+5)

20. Texas A&M (+5)

21. Florida (NR)

22. Boston College (NR)

23. UCF (NR)

24. Kentucky (-5)

25. Arizona State (-3)

Dropped Out of D1Baseball Top 25: NC State (prev. No. 14), Ole Miss (prev. No. 18), Tennessee (prev. No. 21), Notre Dame (prev. No. 23)