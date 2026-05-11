College Baseball Rankings: D1Baseball releases updated Top 25 after penultimate week of regular season

Week 13 was the penultimate week of the regular season in college baseball. Now that it’s in the books, D1Baseball has released updated top 25 rankings as we enter the final week.

The week was headlined by five ranked series. No. 6 Auburn was at No. 11 Mississippi State, No. 9 Texas A&M was at No. 20 Ole Miss, No. 13 Oregon was at No. 1 UCLA, No. 15 West Virginia was at No. 7 Kansas, and No. 24 Oklahoma was at No. 17 Arkansas.

We also saw some upsets this week, including some surprises within those ranked series. Ultimately, eight top 25 teams lost their weekend series. That includes four of the top ten teams entering the week.

Now that we’ve reached the final week of the regular season, the postseason is in clear view. Teams will be looking to put a final stamp on their resume as they prepare for conference tournaments next week. Here’s how D1Baseball’s top 25 looks after Week 13.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in Big Ten)

Overall Record: 46-5 (26-1 in Big Ten)

UCLA defeated Loyola Marymount 8-4 on Tuesday to begin the week before hosting No. 13 Oregon over the weekend. Looking to keep their undefeated start to Big Ten play going, the Bruins won 11-1 in Friday’s opener before dropping Saturday’s game 9-6. That created a rubber game on Sunday, and UCLA stormed back in the eighth to win 9-6 to take the series.

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Previous Week Record: 3-0 (3-0 in ACC)

Overall Record: 40-9-1 (20-7 in ACC)

North Carolina returned to ACC play this weekend, hosting Pitt beginning on Friday. The Tar Heels won 4-1 in the series opener, and then blew things open with a 12-2 win on Saturday to clinch the series victory. Sunday was an opportunity for UNC to finish off the sweep, and they won 7-3 to do so

Previous Ranking: No. 3

Previous Week Record: 3-0 (3-0 in ACC)

Overall Record: 42-8 (22-5 in ACC)

Georgia Tech started its week on Friday, hosting Duke. The Yellow Jackets were engaged in a battle all of Friday, ultimately winning 10-9 to kick off the weekend. On Saturday, they blew it open with a 15-2 win to clinch the series victory. Looking to sweep on Sunday, Georgia Tech did exactly that in a 14-1 victory.

Previous Ranking: No. 5 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 3-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 41-11 (21-6 in SEC)

Georgia had the chance to clinch the SEC regular season title this weekend. At home against LSU, the Bulldogs won 11-8 on Friday and 13-8 on Saturday to clinch the series and the SEC regular season title. In the finale, Georgia won 12-1 to complete the sweep.

Previous Ranking: No. 6 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 35-15 (16-11 in SEC)

Auburn’s week started on Tuesday, a 10-2 win at UAB. They then hit the road for a trip to No. 11 Mississippi State. The Tigers lost on Thursday, falling 10-3 to open the series. That didn’t stop them from winning the weekend, earning 5-4 and 13-2 victories on Friday and Saturday to secure the series. That’s enough to jump up even higher in D1Baseball’s top 25.

Previous Ranking: No. 4 (-2)

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (1-2 in SEC)

Overall Record: 37-12 (16-10 in SEC)

Texas won 11-8 against UTSA in a midweek battle on Tuesday, starting the week on a high note before heading to Tennessee over the weekend. Unfortunately for the Longhorns, they couldn’t continue the success. They fell 5-1 on Friday and then 14-9 on Saturday, losing the series. On Sunday, Texas avoided the sweep with a 13-6 victory.. They are moving down in D1Baseball’s top 25.

Previous Ranking: No. 10 (+3)

Previous Week Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 40-11

Oregon State was on the road this week, starting on Tuesday in a 6-4 victory at Portland. They then went to Long Beach State and won a series. The Beavers won 7-2 on Friday and 8-1 on Saturday to clinch the weekend. Aiming for a Sunday sweep to end the weekend, Oregon State won 8-4.

Previous Ranking: No. 12 (+4)

Previous Week Record: 3-0 (3-0 in Sun Belt)

Overall Record: 37-14 (19-8 in Sun Belt)

Southern Miss didn’t have a midweek game this week, starting over the weekend at James Madison. They won 8-5 on Friday to open the series, and then 11-1 on Saturday to clinch it. Looking to complete the sweep in Sunday’s finale, the Golden Eagles did so with a 10-5 win. They’re now up into the top ten in D1Baseball’s top 25.

Previous Ranking: No. 15 (+6)

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in Big 12)

Overall Record: 35-12 (19-8 in Big 12)

What a week it was for West Virginia. After a 7-2 win against Marshall on Tuesday, the Mountaineers went to No. 7 Kansas and came away with a statement series win. They kicked off the series with a 4-1 win on Friday before clinching the weekend with a 5-2 win on Saturday. In Sunday’s finale, WVU won 13-2 to finish off the sweep. They’re back into the top ten in D1Basseball’s latest top 25.

Previous Ranking: No. 9 (-1)

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (1-2 in SEC)

Overall Record: 37-12 (16-10 in SEC)

Texas A&M started the week on Tuesday, beating Prairie View 16-7. The Aggies then traveled to No. 20 Ole Miss and battled in a tough series. After losing 5-3 on Friday, Texas A&M won the front end of a Saturday doubleheader 18-5 to even the series. In the finale later on Sunday, they fell 6-5 to lose the series.

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: 11-25

11. Florida State (+3)

12. Arkansas (+5)

13. Mississippi State (-2)

14. Kansas (-7)

15. Ole Miss (+5)

16. Oregon (-3)

17. USC (+1)

18. Alabama (+1)

19. Florida (+2)

20. Coastal Carolina (-12)

21. Oklahoma State (NR)

22. Arizona State (-6)

23. Boston College (-1)

24. Nebraska (+1)

25. Cincinnati (NR)

Dropped out: Virginia (prev. No. 23), Oklahoma (prev. No. 24)