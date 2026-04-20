College Baseball Rankings: D1Baseball releases updated Top 25 after Week 10

Week 10 of college baseball’s regular season has now come and gone. Now, D1Baseball has released updated top 25 rankings with quite a few changes.

Six teams ranked in the top 25 lost a series this weekend. Five teams entered Sunday facing a rubber game with the series on the line, while three were already 0-2 with a series loss secured.

The weekend was headlined by No. 2 Georgia Tech at No. 3 North Carolina. But that wasn’t it. No. 5 Georgia was at No. 16 Arkansas, No. 11 Alabama was at No. 4 Texas, and No. 13 Auburn was at No. 20 Florida.

The postseason is rapidly approaching, with just four weekends left in the regular season. As we enter Week 11, here’s a full look at D1Baseball’s top 25.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (3-0 in Big Ten)

Overall Record: 36-3 (21-0 in Big Ten)

UCLA hasn’t lost much at all this season, but it fell 4-0 in a midweek game on Tuesday against UC Santa Barbara. They then hosted Minnesota over the weekend, and won the series opener 4-2 on Friday before clinching the series with a 6-4 win on Saturday. In Sunday’s finale, the Bruins won 5-2 to finish a seventh straight Big Ten sweep, improving to 21-0 in league play.

Macon Winslow (Jim Hawkins/Inside Carolina)

Previous Ranking: No. 3 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 33-7-1 (15-6 in ACC)

North Carolina picked up an impressive 14-5 win against UNC Wilmington on Tuesday. That was just the start of a great week. Hosting No. 2 Georgia Tech over the weekend, UNC took the series opener 5-2 on Friday before a dominating 14-4 victory on Saturday to secure the series. They wanted to finish the sweep on Sunday, but instead lost 5-2. Still, they take over the No. 2 spot in this week’s D1Baseball top 25.

Previous Ranking: No. 2 (-1)

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (1-2 in ACC)

Overall Record: 32-7 (16-5 in ACC)

Georgia Tech defeated Georgia Southern 13-9 on Tuesday to begin the week. They then traveled to No. 3 North Carolina for the most intriguing series of the weekend. The Yellow Jackets fell 5-2 in Friday’s series opener, and then lost 14-4 on Saturday to drop the weekend. Looking to salvage the finale on Sunday, Georgia Tech won 5-2.

Previous Ranking: No. 4

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 30-8 (11-6 in SEC)

Texas got back on track this week with a strong showing. They beat Texas A&M Corpus Christi 14-7 on Tuesday before hosting No. 11 Alabama for a big SEC series over the weekend. The Longhorns won 10-2 in Friday’s opener before winning 3-1 on Saturday to clinch the series. In Sunday’s finale, Texas fell just short of the sweep in a 2-1 loss.

Georgia infielder/outfielder Tre Phelps (1) during Georgia’s game against Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Al., on Friday, May 9, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

Previous Ranking: No. 5

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 32-9 (13-5 in SEC)

Georgia beat East Tennessee State 12-10 on Tuesday, and then began its series at No. 16 Arkansas on Thursday. The Bulldogs lost 6-3 in the weekend opener to begin the series, but evened things up with a 5-3 win on Friday. On Saturday, Georgia’s offense exploded in a 26-14 victory to secure the series and keep it in the top five of D1Baseball’s top 25.

Previous Ranking: No. 6

Previous Week Record: 2-1

Overall Record: 30-8

Oregon State was at home this weekend, hosting Cal State Fullerton for a series. The Beavers dropped Friday’s weekend opener 2-1, but bounced back on Saturday and won 6-1 to even the series. That set up a rubber game on Sunday, where Oregon State won 10-2 to take the series and win its 30th game of the year.

Previous Ranking: No. 10 (+3)

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 31-7 (12-5 in SEC)

Texas A&M’s week started with a 10-2 victory against Houston on Tuesday in a midweek game. They then hit the road for a trip to LSU, and won Friday’s opener 10-4. The Aggies didn’t stop there, winning 7-2 on Saturday to clinch the series. In Sunday’s weekend finale, Texas A&M won 5-2 to finish the sweep. They move up three spots in D1Baseball’s top 25 as a result.

© Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 8

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in ACC)

Overall Record: 28-11 (12-6 in ACC)

Florida State’s week started on Tuesday, a 9-2 midweek win against Stetson. The Seminoles then played host to Notre Dame for an ACC series over the weekend. FSU won 11-0 in Friday’s weekend opener before taking Saturday’s game 9-7 and clinching the series. In Sunday’s finale, they won 6-4 to finish the sweep.

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (-2)

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (2-1 in Sun Belt)

Overall Record: 28-11 (15-3 in Sun Belt)

Coastal Carolina surged into the top ten last week, but fell 10-5 to Wake Forest on Tuesday to start the week. They then hosted Georgia State, winning 15-7 on Friday and 7-2 on Saturday to clinch yet another Sun Belt series wins. The Chanticleers were aiming for the sweep in Sunday’s series finale, but instead lost 11-5.

Previous Ranking: No. 9 (-1)

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 28-13 (12-9 in ACC)

Virginia re-entered the top ten in D1Baseball’s top 25 last week, and they’ll stay there despite a couple losses this week. They first fell 6-2 at VCU on Tuesday before taking two out of three against Clemson over the weekend. Virginia won 6-4 on Thursday, lost 5-1 on Friday and then won 5-4 on Saturday to take the series.

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: 11-25

Auburn C Chase Fralick against Youngstown State in 2026 (Noelle Iglesias/Auburn athletics).

11. Auburn (+2)

12. West Virginia (+3)

13. Alabama (-2)

14. Oklahoma

15. Mississippi State (+2)

16. Kansas (+2)

17. Ole Miss (+8)

18. Southern Miss (+4)

19. Oregon

20. Nebraska (NR)

21. Florida (-1)

22. Boston College (+2)

23. USC (-11)

24. Arkansas (-8)

25. Arizona State (-2)

Dropped Out of D1Baseball Top 25: UCF (prev. No. 21)