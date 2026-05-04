College Baseball Rankings: D1Baseball releases updated top 25 after Week 12

Another great week of college baseball is over. After a pivotal Week 12, D1Baseball has released updated top 25 rankings with plenty of changes.

There were quite a few upsets this weekend, including in the top 25. Six ranked teams dropped their series over the weekend, as No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 10 Mississippi State, No. 15 Oklahoma, No. 16 Nebraska, No. 17 Ole Miss and No. 20 Boston College all fell.

The weekend brought some intrigue, with four matchups between ranked teams. No. 8 Auburn was at No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 10 Mississippi State was at No. 4 Texas, No. 17 Ole Miss was at No. 22 Arkansas, and No. 25 Florida was at No. 15 Oklahoma.

Time is running out for teams to add to their postseason resume. After Week 12, D1Baseball’s new top 25 shows just how much is still at stake entering the final two weeks of the regular season.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in Big Ten)

Overall Record: 42-4 (24-0 in Big Ten)

UCLA’s week got underway on Tuesday, beating UC Santa Barbara 15-3 on the road. The Bruins then traveled to Michigan State over the weekend. They won 4-1 on Friday to open the weekend, and then clinched the series with a 4-3 win on Saturday. In Sunday’s finale, UCLA came back to win 13-11 to reach 24-0 in conference action.

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Previous Week Record: 1-1

Overall Record: 37-9-1 (17-7 in ACC)

North Carolina started the week on Tuesday, hosting No. 9 Coastal Carolina for an intriguing midweek battle. The game was all Chanticleers, though, as the Tar Heels lost 12-2. Their only other game during the week came on Sunday in a non-conference matchup against Duke. There, UNC won 13-0 in convincing fashion.

Previous Ranking: No. 3

Previous Week Record: 3-1

Overall Record: 39-8 (19-5 in ACC)

Georgia Tech defeated Kennesaw State 10-7 on Tuesday to begin the week, but then stumbled to start the weekend. Hosting Xavier, the Yellow Jackets lost 8-4 on Friday to begin the series. After a 7-5 win on Saturday to tie up the series, Georgia Tech faced a rubber game on Sunday. There, the Jackets clinched the series with a 14-6 win.

Previous Ranking: No. 4

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 35-10 (15-8 in SEC)

Tuesday was a classic high-scoring midweek game for Texas, winning 15-14 over Sam Houston. The Longhorns then hosted No. 10 Mississippi State in a massive SEC series. They won 3-1 in Friday’s series opener, but lost 7-4 on Saturday. That set up a rubber game on Sunday, where Texas won 11-6 to win the series and stay put in D1Baseball’s top 25.

Previous Ranking: No. 5

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 38-11 (18-6 in SEC)

Georgia’s week started on Tuesday, beating Troy 11-1 in a midweek matchup. The Bulldogs then hosted Missouri for their next SEC weekend series. They picked up 4-0 and 13-3 wins on Friday and Saturday to clinch the series win. Then, Georgia won 14-4 in Sunday’s weekend finale to finish off the clean sweep.

Previous Ranking: No. 8 (+2)

Previous Week Record: 2-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 32-14 (14-10 in SEC)

Auburn was on the road this weekend, traveling to No. 7 Texas A&M for a big-time series over the weekend. The series started with a Saturday doubleheader, where the Tigers won 18-5 and 5-4 to clinch the series. Hoping to finish off a clean sweep on Sunday, Auburn instead lost 4-3. Still, the Tigers are up two spots in this week’s D1Baseball top 25.

Previous Ranking: No. 11 (+4)

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in Big 12)

Overall Record: 37-11 (20-4 in Big 12)

Kansas was on the road at Wichita State on Tuesday, winning 14-1 in blowout fashion to kick off its week. The Jayhawks then returned home to host Arizona over the weekend, winning 4-2 in Friday’s series opener. They clinched the series on Saturday after a 7-2 victory and won 11-4 to finish the sweep in Sunday’s finale.

Previous Ranking: No. 9 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in Sun Belt)

Overall Record: 33-14 (19-5 in Sun Belt)

Coastal Carolina’s week started off with a bang, winning 12-2 at No. 2 North Carolina on Tuesday. The Chanticleers then hit the road for a trip to Georgia Southern, and won 8-7 on Friday to open the weekend. The weather pushed the rest of the series to Sunday, where they won 14-4 in the first game to secure the series. In the finale, they lost 7-4 to fall short of the sweep.

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (-2)

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (1-2 in SEC)

Overall Record: 35-10 (15-8 in SEC)

After a 9-7 victory over Tarleton on Tuesday, Texas A&M hosted No. 8 Auburn over the weekend in a pivotal series in the SEC. The Aggies struggled on Saturday, falling 18-5 and 5-4 in a doubleheader to open the series and immediately lose the series. Looking to salvage Sunday’s finale, Texas A&M won 4-3 to avoid the sweep. The Aggies drop two spots in D1Baseball’s top 25.

Previous Ranking: No. 6 (-4)

Previous Week Record: 3-2

Overall Record: 36-11

This week was full of ups and downs for Oregon State. The Beavers started with a two-game midweek set against UTRGV, winning 4-2 on Tuesday before falling 9-7 on Wednesday. They hosted Cal State Northridge over the weekend, dropping Friday’s opener 8-6. After evening the series with a 6-5 win on Saturday, Oregon State won 5-2 in Sunday’s finale.

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: 11-25

11. Mississippi State (-1)

12. Southern Miss

13. Oregon

14. Florida State

15. West Virginia (+3)

16. Arizona State (+3)

17. Arkansas (+5)

18. USC (+3)

19. Alabama (+5)

20. Ole Miss (-3)

21. Florida (+4)

22. Boston College (-3)

23. Virginia

24. Oklahoma (-9)

25. Nebraska (-9)

No new teams join this week’s D1Baseball top 25 rankings.