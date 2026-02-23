College Baseball Rankings: D1Baseball releases updated top 25 after Week 2

College baseball is back in full swing. In Week 2, we saw our first midweek action of the 2026 campaign and a ton of exciting matchups over the weekend. And now we have changes in D1Baseball’s updated top 25 rankings.

Two top ten teams headed into their series finale on Sunday with a rubber game to decide their respective series. We also got a top ten matchup this weekend, with No. 1 UCLA hosting No. 7 TCU in a traditional weekend series.

The weekend also brought more intriguing events, with stacked fields in the Jax College Baseball Classic, Amegy Bank College Baseball Series, Round Rock Classic and more. We saw plenty of great matchups every day.

After the second weekend completed, D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings were updated. There are plenty of changes, starting in the top ten.

1. UCLA

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Weekly Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 6-1

If there was any doubt about UCLA at No. 1, they proved that they deserve it this week. The Bruins defeated Tulane on Tuesday 13-5 to begin the week before hosting No. 7 TCU for a series over the weekend. UCLA won 10-2 on Friday and 5-1 on Saturday to secure the series. In Sunday’s finale, UCLA won via the run-rule 15-5.

2. LSU

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Weekly Record: 5-0

Overall Record: 8-0

LSU started its week with a pair of wins, 10-7 over Kent State on Monday and 12-1 over Nicholls on Wednesday. They then went to he Jax College Baseball Classic in Jacksonville. The Tigers defeated Indiana 14-7 on Friday and Notre Dame 9-4 on Saturday to clinch a winning weekend. In Sunday’s finale against UCF, LSU won 11-0 to finish the weekend sweep.

3. Texas

Previous Ranking: No. 3

Weekly Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 7-0

Texas began its week by beating Lamar 14-4 on Tuesday, heading into the weekend on a winning note. Michigan State had just taken their opening series against Louisville, so it was a test for the Longhorns. Still, Texas came out strong and won 8-1 on Friday and 3-1 on Saturday to clinch the series. Aiming for a sweep on Sunday, the Longhorns won 4-0.

4. Mississippi State

Previous Ranking: No. 4

Weekly Record: 5-0

Overall Record: 8-0

Mississippi State swept its opening weekend, but it was tighter than most wanted. They took it to another level this week. The Bulldogs started with a pair of midweek wins, 13-7 against Troy on Tuesday and 19-0 against Alcorn State on Wednesday. They then hosted Delaware, immediately taking the series with 9-2 and 10-0 wins to clinch the series, and won 7-3 on Sunday to finish the sweep.

5. Georgia Tech

Previous Ranking: No. 5

Weekly Record: 5-0

Overall Record: 8-0

Georgia Tech’s week began in blowout fashion, beating Georgia Southern 25-1 in an offensive explosion. The Yellow Jackets hosted Stony Brook for a four-game series over the weekend, winning 14-5 and 10-5 on Friday and 6-5 on Saturday to clinch the series. Going for a sweep on Sunday, Georgia Tech extended its season run total to 126 with a 21-3 victory.

6. Arkansas

Previous Ranking: No. 8 (+2)

Weekly Record: 4-0

Overall Record: 6-1

Arkansas dropped one spot after opening weekend in D1Baseball’s top 25 despite a 2-1 start, and now they’re on the rise. The Razorbacks defeated Tarleton 3-1 on Monday and then swept Xavier over the weekend. Arkansas won 5-2 on Friday and 7-6 on Saturday before taking Sunday’s finale 11-0 to finish the sweep.

7. Auburn

Previous Ranking: No. 9 (+2)

Weekly Record: 3-1

Overall Record: 6-1

Auburn lost 8-0 to Cincinnati on Tuesday, but got back on track over the weekend in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series. They secured a winning weekend behind a 5-1 win vs. Kansas State on Friday and an 8-5 win over No. 16 Florida State on Saturday. Hoping to sweep the weekend against No. 15 Louisville on Sunday, Auburn did so with a 10-6 win.

8. North Carolina

Previous Ranking: No. 10 (+2)

Weekly Record: 3-1-1

Overall Record: 6-1-1

After wins over Richmond (10-0) and Longwood (5-3) in the midweek, North Carolina faced East Carolina in a three-game traveling series over the weekend. After dominating in Greenville on Friday with a 10-0 win, UNC fell 10-3 on Saturday. That set up a rubber game back at home on Sunday, where UNC tied 3-3 in a game that was cut short due to weather.

9. Coastal Carolina

Previous Ranking: No. 6 (-3)

Weekly Record:

Overall Record:

After a 4-3 loss on Tuesday against College of Charleston, Coastal Carolina was at home for Baseball at the Beach over the weekend. They started with a 13-2 win over VCU on Friday, but fell 14-5 to Illinois on Sunday after Saturday was washed out due to weather. In the second game on Sunday, this time against VCU, the Chanticleers won 6-3.

10. Florida

Previous Ranking: No. 12 (+2)

Weekly Record: 5-0

Overall Record: 7-1

Florida is up to the top ten in D1Baseball’s top 25. The Gators won twice against Stetson in the midweek, 12-2 on the road and 9-3 at home on Tuesday and Wednesday. They then hosted Kennesaw State for a weekend series, winning 9-3 on Friday and 11-0 on Saturday to secure the series victory. In the final game of the weekend on Sunday, Florida won 12-9 to get the sweep.

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: 11-25

11. Georgia (+3)

12. Southern Miss (+8)

13. Oklahoma (+8)

14. NC State (+3)

15. Clemson (+4)

16. Wake Forest (+6)

17. Miami (+6)

18. TCU (-11)

19. Oregon State (-8)

20. Tennessee (-7)

21. Florida State (-5)

22. Kentucky (-4)

23. Texas A&M (+1)

24. West Virginia (+1)

25. Ole Miss (NR)

Dropped Out: Louisville (Previously No. 15)