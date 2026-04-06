College Baseball Rankings: D1Baseball releases updated Top 25 after Week 8

Week 8 of college baseball was pushed up a day for many across the country, with a lot of teams playing from Thursday-Saturday due to the Easter holiday. Still, the weekend brought a ton of excitement and D1Baseball has updated their top 25 rankings after the week.

Ten teams ranked in the top 25 lost their series over the weekend. That, paired with seven series between ranked teams, has led to quite a bit of movement in this week’s rankings.

The weekend brought us some great matchups. In the top 25, No. 1 UCLA hosted No. 12 USC, No. 4 Mississippi State hosted No. 5 Georgia, No. 6 North Carolina hosted No. 22 Boston College, No. 10 Virginia hosted No. 7 Florida State, No. 11 Oklahoma hosted No. 16 Alabama, No. 13 West Virginia hosted No. 23 UCF, and No. 18 Auburn hosted No. 17 Arkansas.

That’s a ton of ranked series. Now, the rankings look different. Here’s how D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings look after Week 8.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Weekly Record: 4-0 (3-0 in Big Ten)

Overall Record: 29-2 (15-0 in Big Ten)

UCLA just keeps finding ways to win, and they’re fully solidified as the top team in the country at this point. The Bruins started their week with a 9-1 win at UC Irvine on Tuesday, and then took the series over No. 12 USC over the weekend. They clinched the series behind 12-4 and 9-8 victories on Friday and Saturday, and swept it with a 10-4 win on Sunday.

Ethan Mendoza (Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Weekly Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 26-5 (9-3 in SEC)

Texas’ week started with a 10-8 win over Texas State on Tuesday, but they lost their series opener 9-1 at South Carolina on Thursday. The Longhorns were able to bounce back the rest of the weekend, winning 5-3 on Friday and 4-1 on Saturday to secure the series victory while improving to 9-3 in the SEC on the season. They remain No. 2 in D1Baseball’s top 25.

Previous Ranking: No. 3

Weekly Record: 4-0 (3-0 in ACC)

Overall Record: 26-5 (12-3 in ACC)

It was an impressive week for Georgia Tech, starting with a 13-3 win against No. 18 Auburn on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets then traveled for a series at California, and came away with the sweep. They won 17-2, 7-2 and 9-3 in the three games, winning the weekend 33-7 overall.

Previous Ranking: No. 5 (+1)

Weekly Record: 4-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 27-6 (10-2 in SEC)

Georgia just had a very impressive week. It started with a 14-9 win against Georgia State before a road series at No. 4 Mississippi State over the weekend. Georgia won the opener 10-9 on Thursday and Friday’s game 3-1 to clinch the series, and won 8-5 in extras on Saturday to finish the sweep. They now sit alone in first place in the SEC.

Credit: FSU Athletics

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (+2)

Weekly Record: 3-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 24-7 (9-3 in ACC)

Florida State had a four-game road week, starting Tuesday at Stetson. The Seminoles won 7-3 to lead into the weekend at No. 10 Virginia. There, FSU fell 4-3 on Thursday to open the series before winning 5-2 and 9-3 on Friday and Saturday to end the week with a series victory.

Previous Ranking: No. 6

Weekly Record: 3-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 27-5-1 (11-4 in ACC)

North Carolina is again on the rise in D1Baseball’s top 25. The Tar Heels started the week with a thrilling 5-4, 14-inning midweek game against Campbell on Tuesday. They then hosted No. 22 Boston College and lost 6-1 in Thursday’s series opener. UNC came back to win the series, earning 5-2 and 8-7 victories on Friday and Saturday.

Previous Ranking: No. 9 (+2)

Weekly Record: 3-1

Overall Record: 24-6

Oregon State lost 18-2 to Washington in a midweek matchup on Tuesday, starting the week off on the wrong note. That didn’t stop them from responding over the weekend, though, earning a series sweep at Lamar. The Beavers won 2-0 on Thursday, 8-0 on Friday and 10-3 on Saturday to finish off the sweep.

© SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 16 (+8)

Weekly Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 25-8 (8-4 in SEC)

Alabama started its week with a 4-3 win against a good Jacksonville State team on Tuesday, and then went to No. 11 Oklahoma over the weekend. The Crimson Tide won the opener 10-7 on Thursday, but lost 4-2 on Friday to even the series. In the rubber game on Saturday, Alabama won 3-2 to clinch the series and secure another rise in the rankings.

Previous Ranking: No. 4 (-5)

Weekly Record: 1-3 (0-3 in SEC)

Overall Record: 25-7 (7-5 in SEC)

Mississippi State’s week started on a high note, winning 12-0 against Grambling on Tuesday. That success didn’t carry over into the weekend against No. 5 Georgia. With 10-9, 3-1 and 8-5 losses from Thursday through Saturday, Mississippi State suffered a sweep. And now they’re moving in the wrong direction in D1Baseball’s top 25.

Previous Ranking: No. 8 (-2)

Weekly Record: 2-2 (2-1 in Sun Belt)

Overall Record: 23-9 (7-5 in Sun Belt)

Southern Miss lost their first game of the week, falling 5-1 against Southeastern Louisiana in a midweek game on Tuesday. They then went to Old Dominion over the weekend, and won the opener 10-4. Southern Miss then fell 10-8 on Friday, setting up a rubber game on Saturday where they’d ultimately win 8-7 to clinch the series.

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: 11-25

© Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

11. Coastal Carolina (+3)

12. UCF (+11)

13. Virginia (-3)

14. USC (-2)

15. Auburn (+3)

16. Oklahoma (-5)

17. West Virginia (-4)

18. Texas A&M (+2)

19. Nebraska

20. Arizona State (+5)

21. Oregon (-6)

22. Arkansas (-5)

23. Boston College (-1)

24. LSU (NR)

25. Ole Miss (NR)

Dropped out of D1Baseball Top 25: Florida (prev. No. 21), Kentucky (prev. No. 24)