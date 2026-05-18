College Baseball Rankings: D1Baseball releases updated Top 25 entering conference tournament week

A regular season full of chaos, upsets and more is officially in the books. Now that college baseball is into conference tournament week, it’s postseason time. But first, D1Baseball has released a brand new set of top 25 rankings.

Six ranked teams lost their weekend series, which were played from Thursday through Saturday. Those upsets mean more at this time of the year, with teams battling for their standing in the postseason.

The weekend brought five top 25 series. No. 3 Georgia Tech was at No. 23 Boston College, No. 4 Georgia was at No. 5 Auburn, No. 13 Mississippi State was at No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 15 Ole Miss was at No. 18 Alabama, and No. 17 USC was at No. 16 Oregon.

Here’s how D1Baseball’s latest top 25 rankings look after the end of the regular season. There’s some movement within the top ten and changes throughout.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Previous Week Record: 2-1 (2-1 in Big Ten)

Overall Record: 48-6 (28-2 in Big Ten)

UCLA was at Washington to end the regular season, and fell 8-0 on Thursday to drop the series opener. The Bruins bounced back on Friday with a 6-5 win, and then won 6-1 on Saturday to secure the series win. It improves them to 48-6 on the season and 28-2 in Big Ten play, an impressive feat heading into the postseason.

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 43-10-1 (22-8 in ACC)

North Carolina won its final midweek game of the season on Tuesday, 13-7 at UNC Wilmington. The Tar Heels then traveled to Raleigh to take on NC State. UNC won 9-4 on Thursday to open the series, and then 17-7 on Friday to secure the weekend. NC State took the finale 7-2 on Saturday, but UNC stands pat at No. 2 in D1Baseball’s top 25.

Previous Ranking: No. 3

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (3-0 in ACC)

Overall Record: 45-9 (25-5 in ACC)

Georgia Tech lost against Mercer on Tuesday, a stunner to end its midweek slate. The Yellow Jackets got back on track over the weekend, cruising through a road series sweep at No. 23 Boston College. They won 9-0 on Thursday, 14-1 on Friday and then 15-2 on Saturday, ending the regular season 45-9 and 25-5 in ACC play.

Previous Ranking: No. 4

Previous Week Record: 2-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 43-12 (23-7 in SEC)

Georgia ended the regular season at No. 5 Auburn, picking up a massive series win. The Bulldogs, who already had the regular season SEC Championship locked up, won the series behind 2-1 and 9-7 victories on Thursday and Friday to open the weekend. While Georgia lost 14-4 on Saturday, they end the season 43-12 overall and 23-7 in league play.

Previous Ranking: No. 6 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 3-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 40-12 (19-10 in SEC)

Texas hosted Missouri over the weekend, ending its regular season on a high note. The Longhorns won 6-3 on Thursday, 11-6 on Friday and then 12-7 on Saturday to come away with the series sweep, improving to 40-12 overall and 19-10 in SEC play. Texas is moving up a spot in this week’s D1Baseball top 25, re-entering the top five.

Previous Ranking: No. 5 (-1)

Previous Week Record: 1-3 (1-2 in SEC)

Overall Record: 36-18 (17-13 in SEC)

Auburn lost 4-1 at Jacksonville State on Tuesday in its final midweek game of the season. Then, the Tigers lost 2-1 on Thursday and 9-7 on Friday to begin the series against No. 4 Georgia. They bounced back on Saturday with a 14-4 win to avoid the sweep, but they’re still dropping a little bit in D1Baseball’s top 25.

Previous Ranking: No. 7

Previous Week Record: 3-1

Overall Record: 43-12

Oregon State kicked off its final week before the NCAA Tournament with an 8-3 win against Portland on Tuesday. The Beavers then hosted Air Force over the weekend, winning 7-4 in Thursday’s opener before losing 9-6 on Friday. The series was on the line on Saturday, and the Beavers won 8-1 to take it. They won’t play again until the NCAA Tournament.

Previous Ranking: No. 8

Previous Week Record: 3-0 (3-0 in Sun Belt)

Overall Record: 40-14 (22-8 in Sun Belt)

Southern Miss hosted Georgia Southern to end the regular season, and it wasn’t close. The Golden Eagles picked up 14-3, 10-1 and 11-0 wins from Thursday through Saturday, winning the weekend by a total of 35-4. That puts them at 40-14 on the season, and 22-8 in the Sun Belt, which was good enough to claim the regular season title.

Previous Ranking: No. 9

Previous Week Record: 2-1 (2-1 in Big 12)

Overall Record: 37-13 (21-9 in Big 12)

West Virginia ended its regular season on a high note, taking the series from TCU. The Mountaineers won 2-0 on Thursday, but were shut out themselves in a 4-0 loss on Friday. With the series on the line on Saturday, West Virginia came away with a 6-4 win to win it, ending the year 37-13 and 21-9 in the Big 12.

Previous Ranking: No. 10

Previous Week Record: 2-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 39-13 (18-11 in SEC)

Texas A&M was at home against No. 13 Mississippi State this weekend to end the regular season, and came away with a massive series win. The Aggies opened the weekend with an 18-11 loss on Thursday, but responded with 11-9 and 7-6 wins on Friday and Saturday to secure the series win.

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: 11-25

11. Florida State

12. Arkansas

13. Kansas (+1)

14. Oregon (+2)

15. Alabama (+3)

16. Mississippi State (-3)

17. Ole Miss (-2)

18. Florida (+1)

19. Oklahoma State (+2)

20. Nebraska (+4)

21. Arizona State (+1)

22. Cincinnati (+3)

23. Tennessee (NR)

24. Coastal Carolina (-4)

25. USC (-8)

Dropped out: Boston College (prev. No. 23)