College Baseball Rankings: D1Baseball shakes up top 25 after Week 11

Just three weeks are left until college baseball’s regular season comes to an end. After all of the Week 11 action, D1Baseball has released updated top 25 rankings.

While there aren’t a ton of changes right at the top, there are plenty throughout the rest of the top 25. Seven ranked teams lost their series over the weekend, including two top ten teams, both of which were swept.

The weekend brough just three series between two ranked teams, but they were big ones. No. 11 Auburn hosted No. 14 Oklahoma, No. 17 Ole Miss hosted No. 5 Georgia, and No. 21 Florida hosted No. 7 Texas A&M.

There’s plenty of movement in this week’s D1Baseball top 25. Here’s how the full rankings look entering Week 12.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Previous Week Record: 3-1

Overall Record: 39-4 (21-0 in Big Ten)

UCLA’s week started on Tuesday, defeating Hawaii 12-7. The Bruins then hosted Sacramento State over the weekend, a week off from Big Ten play. They won 6-5 on Friday to kick off the series, and then 5-3 on Saturday to clinch it. Going for the sweep on Sunday, UCLA fell just short in a 9-6 loss.

Credit: Inside Carolina

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 36-8-1 (17-7 in ACC)

After moving up to No. 2 in D1Baseball’s top 25 last week, North Carolina impressed again. After a 9-2 midweek win against High Point on Tuesday, UNC traveled to Duke over the weekend and took the series. The Tar Heels split Thursday and Friday, winning 3-1 on Thursday before falling 3-1 on Friday. In the finale, they won 22-5 to take the series.

Previous Ranking: No. 3

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in ACC)

Overall Record: 36-7 (19-5 in ACC)

Georgia Tech convincingly defeated No. 5 Georgia 14-4 on Tuesday, starting the week in loud fashion. They then hosted Wake Forest, winning 6-5 in Friday’s series opener before taking Saturday’s game 14-11 to secure the series win. In Sunday’s series finale, the Yellow Jackets completed the sweep with a 6-5 win.

Previous Ranking: No. 4

Previous Week Record: 2-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 32-9 (13-7 in SEC)

Texas’ week didn’t get underway until Friday, the series opener at Vanderbilt to continue SEC play. The Longhorns played well in an 11-4 win on Friday to kick off the weekend, but were shut out in a 6-0 defeat on Saturday. That set up a rubber game on Sunday, and Texas won it 4-3 to take the series.

Conor Dillon UGAAAA.

Previous Ranking: No. 5

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 34-11 (15-6 in SEC)

Georgia’s week didn’t get off to a good start, falling 14-4 against No. 3 Georgia Tech on Tuesday before losing 10-8 at No. 17 Ole Miss on Saturday to begin the weekend. The Bulldogs later won 9-7 in the second half of Saturday’s doubleheader, evening the series. That set up a rubber game on Sunday with big D1Baseball top 25 implications, where Georgia won 5-1 to take the series.

Previous Ranking: No. 6

Previous Week Record: 3-1

Overall Record: 33-9

Oregon State’s week got underway on Wednesday, losing to rival No. 19 Oregon 7-3 in the midweek battle. The Beavers then hosted Hawaii over the weekend. In Friday’s opener, they won 12-4. Oregon State clinched the series with an 8-1 win on Saturday. Going for a sweep on Sunday, the Beavers won 3-1.

Previous Ranking: No. 7

Previous Week Record: 2-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 33-8 (14-6 in SEC)

Texas A&M didn’t have a midweek game this week, as it was canceled due to weather. They instead kicked off the action on Friday, on the road at No. 21 Florida. The Aggies lost 9-2 on Friday to begin the series, and then won 8-4 on Saturday to tie it up at 1-1. In Sunday’s rubber game with the series on the line, Texas A&M won 5-1 to clinch the series.

Auburn 2B Chris Rembert against Arkansas in 2026 (Estela Munoz/Auburn athletics).

Previous Ranking: No. 11 (+3)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 30-13 (12-9 in SEC)

Auburn won 14-2 on Tuesday against Samford, picking up a dominant weekend to lead into the weekend. Hosting No. 14 Oklahoma, the Tigers won 6-4 in Friday’s series opener to start the weekend. They fell 2-1 on Saturday, forcing a rubber game on Sunday. There, Auburn won 14-4 to take the series and move back into the top ten in D1Baseball’s top 25.

Previous Ranking: No. 9

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (2-1 in Sun Belt)

Overall Record: 30-13 (17-4 in Sun Belt)

After a 2-1 loss on Tuesday that ended in a UNC Wilmington walk-off win, Coastal Carolina hosted Texas State in an important Sun Belt series over the weekend. The Chanticleers won 6-2 on Friday before clinching the series on Saturday behind a 2-1 victory. Coastal couldn’t quite complete the sweep on Sunday, losing 10-6 in the finale.

Previous Ranking: No. 15 (+5)

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 34-10 (13-8 in SEC)

After a 6-2 victory at home against Memphis on Tuesday, Mississippi State turned its attention to an important SEC series over the weekend. Hosting LSU, the Bulldogs won 10-8 on Friday to begin the series. They then won 9-8 on Saturday to clinch the weekend. In Sunday’s finale, Mississippi State won 13-8 to finish the sweep.

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: 11-25

© Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

11. Kansas (+5)

12. Southern Miss (+6)

13. Oregon (+6)

14. Florida State (-6)

15. Oklahoma (-1)

16. Nebraska (+4)

17. Ole Miss

18. West Virginia (-6)

19. Arizona State (+6)

20. Boston College (+2)

21. USC (+2)

22. Arkansas (+2)

23. Virginia (-13)

24. Alabama (-11)

25. Florida (-4)

There are no new teams in this week’s D1Baseball top 25 rankings.