College Baseball Rankings: D1Baseball shakes up top 25 rankings after Week 6

Top five matchups, upsets, no-hitters and coach firings. What more could we have asked for in Week 6 of college baseball? After one of the best weekends of the season so far, D1Baseball has shaken up its top 25 rankings.

The midweek slate was headlined by No. 5 Auburn hosting No. 3 Georgia Tech. Over the weekend, we saw No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 2 Texas, No. 9 Virginia vs. No. 24 Wake Forest, No. 11 Florida State vs. No. 10 NC State and No. 23 Texas A&M vs. No. 7 Georgia.

The two biggest stories of the week came before games even started on Saturday. After South Carolina’s blowout loss against Arkansas on Friday night, the Gamecocks moved on from head coach Paul Manieri just over a month into the season. At Alabama, Tyler Fay tossed a complete game no-hitter to open the series against No. 18 Florida.

It was quite the weekend across the diamond. Now, we see plenty of changes in D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings.

1. UCLA

2. Texas

3. Georgia Tech

4. Arkansas

5. Auburn

6. Mississippi State

7. Georgia

8. Oklahoma

9. Virginia

10. Florida State

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: 11-25

11. Southern Miss

12. USC

13. North Carolina

14. NC State

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Oregon State

17. West Virginia

18. Ole Miss

19. Kentucky

20. Oregon

21. Tennessee

22. Arizona State

23. Notre Dame

24. Nebraska

25. Texas A&M

Dropped Out: Florida, Clemson, Wake Forest, Louisiana