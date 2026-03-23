College Baseball Rankings: D1Baseball shakes up top 25 rankings after Week 6
Top five matchups, upsets, no-hitters and coach firings. What more could we have asked for in Week 6 of college baseball? After one of the best weekends of the season so far, D1Baseball has shaken up its top 25 rankings.
The midweek slate was headlined by No. 5 Auburn hosting No. 3 Georgia Tech. Over the weekend, we saw No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 2 Texas, No. 9 Virginia vs. No. 24 Wake Forest, No. 11 Florida State vs. No. 10 NC State and No. 23 Texas A&M vs. No. 7 Georgia.
The two biggest stories of the week came before games even started on Saturday. After South Carolina’s blowout loss against Arkansas on Friday night, the Gamecocks moved on from head coach Paul Manieri just over a month into the season. At Alabama, Tyler Fay tossed a complete game no-hitter to open the series against No. 18 Florida.
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It was quite the weekend across the diamond. Now, we see plenty of changes in D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings.
1. UCLA
2. Texas
3. Georgia Tech
4. Arkansas
5. Auburn
6. Mississippi State
7. Georgia
8. Oklahoma
9. Virginia
10. Florida State
D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: 11-25
11. Southern Miss
12. USC
13. North Carolina
14. NC State
15. Coastal Carolina
16. Oregon State
17. West Virginia
18. Ole Miss
19. Kentucky
20. Oregon
21. Tennessee
22. Arizona State
23. Notre Dame
24. Nebraska
25. Texas A&M
Dropped Out: Florida, Clemson, Wake Forest, Louisiana