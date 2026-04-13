College Baseball Rankings: D1Baseball Top 25 sees significant changes after Week 9

This week might’ve been the craziest one yet for college baseball. After Week 9, D1Baseball has released its updated top 25 rankings and there’s significant movement from just about top to bottom.

Nine of the 25 ranked teams lost their series over the weekend. That includes six of the top ten, which has resulted in a massive shakeup to the rankings.

The weekend also brought five series between top 25 teams. No. 3 Georgia Tech hosted No. 5 Florida State, No. 8 Alabama hosted No. 22 Arkansas, No. 18 Texas A&M hosted No. 2 Texas, No. 21 Oregon hosted No. 19 Nebraska, and No. 25 Ole Miss hosted No. 24 LSU.

As we enter Week 10, teams are looking to make their mark as the postseason begins to inch closer. For now, here’s D1Baseball’s post-Week 9 top 25 rankings.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in Big Ten)

Overall Record: 33-2 (18-0 in Big Ten)

UCLA continues to hold firm as the top team in the country. The Bruins’ week began with a 7-3 win at Cal State Fullerton in extra innings before traveling east for a series at Rutgers. There, UCLA won 4-1 on Friday and 7-1 on Saturday to secure yet another series victory. Going for the sweep on Sunday, the Bruins won 9-2.

© Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 3 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in ACC)

Overall Record: 30-5 (15-3 in ACC)

What a season this has been for Georgia Tech. After an 11-4 win against Kennesaw State on Tuesday to start the week, they hosted No. 5 Florida State and came away with a sweep. The Yellow Jackets won 4-3 on Thursday, 8-3 on Friday and 17-4 on Saturday to end the perfect week, improving to 15-3 in ACC play and rising to No. 2 in D1Baseball’s top 25.

Previous Ranking: No. 6 (+3)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 30-6-1 (13-5 in ACC)

North Carolina’s week started with an 8-4 victory against Charlotte before taking a road trip to Clemson over the weekend. There, UNC split the opening two games of the series with a 9-5 loss on Friday before a 6-4 win on Saturday. The Tar Heels needed a win in Sunday’s rubber game to avoid the series loss, and got it with a 12-5 victory.

Previous Ranking: No. 2 (-2)

Previous Week Record: 1-2 (0-2 in SEC)

Overall Record: 27-7 (9-5 in SEC)

Texas started its week with a 16-4 win against Incarnate Word, and then they and Jim Schlossnagle went to College Station for a highly-anticipated matchup. The Longhorns lost 9-8 in Friday’s opener and then fell 11-4 on Saturday to lose the series. On Sunday, they were unable to play the finale due to weather. Texas is moving down in this week’s D1Baseball top 25.

Georgia infielder/outfielder Tre Phelps (1) during Georgia’s game against Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Al., on Friday, May 9, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

Previous Ranking: No. 4 (-1)

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (1-2 in SEC)

Overall Record: 29-8 (11-4 in SEC)

Georgia surged up to No. 4 in the rankings entering the week, and dominated in a 28-3 midweek win over Presbyterian to start the week. The Bulldogs then hosted Florida over the weekend in a big SEC series. The two teams split the two games, with Georgia falling 8-2 on Friday before winning 5-1 on Saturday. That set up a Sunday rubber game, where Georgia fell 13-7 to lose the series.

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 4-1

Overall Record: 28-7

It was a five-game week for Oregon State, starting with a pair of midweek games at Washington State. They won 18-0 on Monday, but fell 7-6 on Tuesday. Over the weekend, the Beavers hosted Cal Poly. Oregon State won 6-3 on Friday and 11-6 on Saturday to clinch the series before earning a walk-off 3-2 win to finish the sweep on Sunday.

Previous Ranking: No. 11 (+4)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in Sun Belt)

Overall Record: 26-9 (13-2 in Sun Belt)

Coastal Carolina has officially played their way back into the top ten of D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings. It comes after another strong week that started with a 2-1 victory over Wake Forest on Tuesday. Over the weekend, the Chanticleers were at Arkansas State, where they won 10-7 and 4-3 on Friday and Saturday to take the series. On Sunday, they lost 6-3 to miss out on the sweep.

Credit: FSU Athletics

Previous Ranking: No. 5 (-3)

Previous Week Record: 0-4 (0-3 in ACC)

Overall Record: 24-11 (9-6 in ACC)

Florida State lost its first game of the week, falling 4-3 against Florida on Tuesday. The Seminoles then faced off against No. 3 Georgia Tech over the weekend. In Thursday’s opener, FSU dropped a tight 4-3 game. They then fell 8-3 on Friday to lose the series. In the finale on Saturday, the Seminoles were blown out in a 17-3 loss to complete the sweep.

Previous Ranking: No. 13 (+4)

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (2-1 in ACC)

Overall Record: 26-11 (10-8 in ACC)

After a 10-inning, 8-7 loss against James Madison on Tuesday, Virginia hit the road for an ACC series at Notre Dame. They won the series opener 8-4 on Friday, but lost 5-3 on Saturday to force the rubber game on Sunday. There, Virginia won 20-5 to take the series and move back into the top ten.

Previous Ranking: No. 18 (+8)

Previous Week Record: 2-1 (2-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 27-7 (9-5 in SEC)

After a 9-8 loss against Texas State on Tuesday, Texas A&M turned its attention to the weekend with Jim Schlossnagle and No. 2 Texas coming to town. The Aggies took care of business, winning 9-8 and 11-4 on Friday and Saturday to secure the series win. On Sunday, Texas A&M couldn’t complete the sweep as the finale was canceled due to weather.

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings: 11-25

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC pitcher Mason Edwards (30) throws the ball during the fourth inning against Saint Mary’s at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

11. Alabama (-3)

12. USC (+2)

13. Auburn (+2)

14. Oklahoma (+2)

15. West Virginia (+2)

16. Arkansas (+6)

17. Mississippi State (-8)

18. Kansas (NR)

19. Oregon (+2)

20. Florida (NR)

21. UCF (-9)

22. Southern Miss (-12)

23. Arizona State (-3)

24. Boston College (-1)

25. Ole Miss

Dropped Out of D1Baseball Top 25: Nebraska (prev. No. 19), LSU (prev. No. 24)